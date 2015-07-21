Donald Trump Is Fox News Incarnate

Donald Trump is not some twisted, deformed version of the Republican Party. He’s the purest version of the Fox News-Tea Party incarnation of the GOP. And one of the most amusing things about watching him on the campaign trail is that he obviously is a fan of Roger Ailes's creation. He repeatedly paused during an interview with Washington Post reporter Robert Costa to gaze at Fox News, muttering about an “animal” undocumented immigrant accused of murder. "Look at that guy, look at what he did, killing that beautiful girl. [Expletive] animal,” Trump said. It is exactly what the audience is supposed to think after watching a Fox News segment on undocumented immigrants.

Just as a generation of tormented liberals, media pundits, and late-night comedians devoted themselves to proving Fox News borrows more from entertainment than journalism, a movement is afoot to fight Trump through recategorization. Last week, The Huffington Post announced “we won’t report on Trump’s campaign as part of The Huffington Post’s political coverage.” Trump would be covered as “entertainment” instead. “Our reason is simple: Trump’s campaign is a sideshow. We won’t take the bait,” Huffington Post said. But it’s not like HuffPo is sending a theater critic to cover the candidate. Trump’s comments and campaign strategy are still being covered by the site’s political reporters. There’s just a little “Entertainment” banner sitting over the headline. No SEO was harmed in the statement of this principle.

Closer to the home of the Republican Party, The Wall Street Journal editorial page blasted Trump on Monday, as well as “conservative media elites” who pretend he’s a serious presidential candidate even though he “has barely a passing acquaintance with America’s current policy debates.” Worse, the Journal declared, “As a standard-bearer for conservative ideas, Mr. Trump would likewise be a catastrophe.” But when has that ever disqualified anyone from Republican politics? Writing in defense of Sarah Palin in the Journal in 2010, Norman Podhoretz argued, “True, she seems to know very little about international affairs, but expertise in this area is no guarantee of wise leadership.… What she does know—and in this respect, she does resemble Reagan—is that the United States has been a force for good in the world, which is more than Barack Obama, whose IQ is no doubt higher than hers, has yet to learn.” It's a frequently applied standard. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker has a bit of a Sarah Palin problem. One of his advisers explained, “Look, ‘approachable’ is worth its weight in gold in politics. ‘Smart’ is something voters look for in legislators who craft policy. But Scott is preparing hard to talk about every issue.” Palin, of course, was also a governor and a vice presidential candidate before the world figured out knowledge wasn’t her brand.