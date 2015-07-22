2015: A Year of Record-Breaking Extreme Weather

The “State of the Climate,” released annually by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, found that 2014 was a record year for extreme weather: the "warmest year across global land and ocean surfaces since records began in 1880." In other words, it was the hottest year ever recorded on Earth. This year is shaping up to be no different, as 2015 has seen record-breaking heat, cold, precipitation, and drought. Here's a running list of this year's frightening new milestones.

January

Globally, January was the second warmest on record, and the sea ice cover in the Arctic was at its third smallest.

February

Boston endured 64.8 inches of snow, the snowiest month in the city's history. The last of the snow didn't melt until July.

March

New York and Vermont experienced record cold temperatures for the first three months of the year, beating records set almost a century ago.