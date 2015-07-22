How Donald Trump Dominates the News

Senator Lindsey Graham echoed the feelings of millions of Americans when he called Donald Trump a “jackass” for saying that Senator John McCain isn’t a war hero because “he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Trump retaliated by revealing Graham’s cell phone number during a speech in South Carolina on Tuesday, prompting Graham to tweet:

Probably getting a new phone. iPhone or Android? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 21, 2015

Trump’s stunt is one of many that have helped him dominate political news since announcing his candidacy on June 16. The following chart from Google Trends shows several large spikes in Trump-related search traffic over the past five weeks, which we've compared to the other Republican and Democratic candidates who made any kind of blip over the same time period:

June 16: Trump announces he’s running for president. He speaks about job creation while bashing Obamacare and Common Core, but reserves his harshest attacks for immigrants, saying, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.”

June 26: After Univision dropped his Miss Universe and Miss USA beauty pageants from its network, Trump responded with a letter to CEO Randy Falco explaining that all company employees are banned from the Trump National Doral golf course. Univision’s headquarters is adjacent to the course, but the network had already advised employees to “not stay at Trump properties while on company business or hold events/activities there.”