How Donald Trump Dominates the News

Senator Lindsey Graham echoed the feelings of millions of Americans when he called Donald Trump a “jackass” for saying that Senator John McCain isn’t a war hero because “he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” Trump retaliated by revealing Graham’s cell phone number during a speech in South Carolina on Tuesday, prompting Graham to tweet:

Probably getting a new phone. iPhone or Android? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 21, 2015

Trump’s stunt is one of many that have helped him dominate political news since announcing his candidacy on June 16. The following chart from Google Trends shows several large spikes in Trump-related search traffic over the past five weeks, which we've compared to the other Republican and Democratic candidates who made any kind of blip over the same time period: