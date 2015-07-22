Sandra Bland Never Should Have Been Arrested

As the trooper’s cruiser makes a U-turn and pulls up behind Sandra Bland’s white car, you can almost hear the first notes of John Williams’ Jaws theme. You then hear the first notes of the tuba that sounds like it’s underwater, and then the other horns. The pace quickens when the light turns green and she pulls through the intersection, driving in the left lane, the cruiser following close behind. Seconds later, Bland pulls into the right lane. The theme’s bass notes are now beating a steadier tempo in your head. You sense the threat, and it is more foreboding than usual, considering we know that Bland was found dead in a jail cell days later.

I have to wonder whether she took a look in her rear view mirror and thought of a shark. If you’ve ever been someone followed closely by a police car, especially if you’re driving while black, you can understand why she did that. The feeling that comes with a trailing officer, even when you know you’ve done nothing illegal, is palpable. It manifests in a cold sweat, the darting of eyes, or the sucking of teeth. Perhaps it’s what the police need to be effective, but for you, it’s just unnecessary. It’s something you seek to get rid of immediately. So much so, sometimes you don’t think to use your turn signal. You just need that shark to pass on by.

That’s how all of this began. We know that now because there is video that a bystander didn’t have to shoot: A video uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) that shows a little more than 52 minutes of trooper Brian Encinia’s dashcam from July 10. Its release comes on the heels of the Waller County district attorney declaring that it’s much too soon to accept the initial conclusion of suicide, and that Bland’s alleged hanging by plastic bag is being treated as a homicide.

“This team of investigators is committed to conducting a thorough and impartial investigation,” said DPS director Steven McCraw in a statement that accompanied the YouTube release. “When the Texas Rangers and FBI investigation is complete, it will be turned over for review by the District Attorney, who has indicated it will also be brought before a grand jury.”