I Brought My Daughter From War-Torn Ukraine to America. That’s When Things Got Complicated.

Several weeks after my husband and I arrived in New York from Ukraine with our 4-year-old daughter, Katya, we sat down to dinner, eager to share a homemade meal and our impressions of yet another day of our new life here. It was a warm, breezy August day, and the roofs of Manhattan outside the windows of our ninth-floor apartment stretched, sunnily, as far as the eye could see. We were settling in just fine, everything going according to plan. “Katya,” I called out. “Dinner is ready.”

But she didn’t respond. I called her some more, looked frantically around the apartment and found her in a dark closet, huddled on the floor in silence with a blanket draped over her head. She refused to come out. We had brought her here from war-scarred Ukraine, wanting to shield her from tragedy and pain. Yet here she was, hiding from us in pitch darkness and covering herself with a blanket, as if to inflict even more pain on herself. What had I done to her?

Last summer at our home in Kiev, we had summoned Katya, took her little hands in ours and announced our big news: We would be moving to New York, an exciting big city that she would love. We told her we would become students and she, too, would be going to school in America, learning English and starting an adventurous new life. New York was a beautiful city with giant skyscrapers and yellow taxicabs, we told Katya, full of green parks and playgrounds for kids. On Halloween, children in New York even get to go to the houses of complete strangers and ask them for candy. We promised she would love it.

And, for the first several weeks, we were right. There were two playgrounds with sprawling jungle gyms near our new home for her to explore; bagels with strawberry cream cheese, something she’d never tried before; and an amusement complex in Central Park, where she jumped for joy and giggled. Then school started.