I Brought My Daughter From War-Torn Ukraine to America. That’s When Things Got Complicated.

Her first school in New York was a bad fit. It was a highly ambitious charter school in Harlem, and provided no English language support for foreign students; it was instead focused on rigorous math and steely discipline, with students required to walk through the halls with their hands clasped together in front of them and their mouths closed. The doors of the school closed precisely at 7:45 a.m.—anybody arriving even a minute after that was marked late and had to walk around the school building to another entrance. Girls had to wear blue tights with their uniform, and when we ran out of clean ones one day and dressed Katya in a white pair, we earned a reprimand.

What had I done to her?

During one math class that I was allowed to observe, kindergarteners were asked to add six and 16 doughnuts, and to do that using several methods. While the other kids in the class struggled with the computation, an ambitious assignment for a five-year-old, Katya sat quietly on the floor, staring absent-mindedly out the window, unable to even understand the problem, let alone solve it. A brochure from the school proudly announced that students would be expected to divide and multiply by the end of year. Katya was not even 5.

While she had begun to pick up on some English words—“backpack,” “ice cream,” “red”—she still could not express herself. Once, Katya said she spent the whole day at school without going to the bathroom, because she didn’t know how to let her teachers know she needed to. Another day, she came to class with a scratch on her finger and when the teacher started cleaning her hands with an alcohol-based sanitizer, which hurt her, she didn’t know how to protest.