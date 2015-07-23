How Do You Make Sure Generous Paid Leave Doesn't Backfire on Women? Focus on Men.

The U.S. is the only developed nation still debating whether a woman should have access to paid maternity leave. More often than not, the answer to that question lies with the employer's policies; there is no federal program that covers all women in America. Outside America, the question isn’t whether paid leave is an option, but how much of it she can and should take.

The answer varies. The United Nations agency International Labour Organization recommends at least 14 weeks of paid leave. But many countries go far beyond this. For instance, the United Kingdom mandates that women receive 90 percent of their average weekly earnings for up to nine months after giving birth, and Swedish women get up to 16 months of paid leave. In many European nations, paid leave policies range anywhere from four months paid time off to over a year. The amount of protected leave, or the time a parent can care for a child without fear of losing her job, can extend even further—up to three years in places like Finland and Spain.

But how much is too much? There’s a catch to generous paid leave: When these policies are badly executed, they can reinforce the glass ceiling.

First, it's important to acknowledge that the absence of universal paid leave represents a tremendous disadvantage for working women in America. Without paid leave, women are more likely to exit the workforce. If and when they reenter, they may return to lower-paying jobs, or no job at all. Many believe that the overall lower participation of women in the workforce is a result of the lack of paid leave: Economists estimate that women’s labor force participation is lower for 25-54 year-olds than it would be in America if there were universal paid leave. The effects seem to be growing more serious: A comparative study of 22 countries found that the U.S. fell from the sixth-highest in labor force participation for women in 1990 to 17th by 2010. The Cornell economists, Francine Blau and Laurence Kahn, found that the lack of paid leave explained about one-third of this decline.