Murder with Honor

Chandler's detective-narrator sprang fully to life in his first novel. The Big Sleep (1939). To get material for this novel Chandler used two of his earlier stories and began a process which he later dubbed “cannibalization." Fusing separate characters, interweaving plots, and borrowing descriptive passages almost verbatim, he wrote a stunning novel which transcends the stories from which it was derived. A year later Chandler cannibalized three more stories to write Farewell, My Lovely, and he quickly followed with The High Window (1942) and The Lady in the Lake (1943).

Unlike Sam Spade or Sam Delaguerra, Marlowe is a character with an intellectual and emotional life beneath tough-guy facade. He's read a little Shakespeare and T. S. Eliot, he knows the difference between an azalea and a jacaranda, he has opinions about modern architecture, the rampant commercialism in California, and the cruelty of the gas chamber. He's a private eye who doesn't like to carry a gun, and the one time he is forced to kill a man, he breaks down after shooting and begins to “laugh like a loon" in fear and revulsion. Death is a part of his everyday world, but Marlowe never grows calloused, never loses his capacity for compassion. In the maelstrom of violence and corruption he clings steadfastly—sometimes desperately— to the belief that he, as a righteous man, can save someone else from the forces of evil. Chandler, writing in The Atlantic Monthly in 1944, said that all art must have a “quality of redemption." He embodied that redemption in his own work in the unshakable rectitude of his hero—a “man of honor," a man who “must be the best man in his world and a good enough man for any world." In short, Marlowe is a knight embarked on his quest in the mean streets of Los Angeles. It is this touch of unembarrassed romantic idealism in the character of the detective which Chandler brought to the tough-detective story.

Marlowe not only shares Chandler's voice, but also reflects the author's image of himself as a man. Chandler wanted very much to be considered as a serious author, and his correspondence reveals his belief that he was one of the finest writers in America. But in spite of the qualified nods he received from W.H. Auden and Edmund Wilson, he felt that he never got the praise he deserved because of the categorical rejection of the detective novel from the realm of high art. Marlowe is a reflection of Chandler in that he too has been rejected by the Establishment. The people in Chandler's fictional world dismiss Marlowe out of hand because he works in a profession bloated with stupid and sleazy little men; yet he, of course, is one of the few men who cares about truth and justice.