Murder with Honor

Unlike Sam Spade or Sam Delaguerra, Marlowe is a character with an intellectual and emotional life beneath tough-guy facade. He's read a little Shakespeare and T. S. Eliot, he knows the difference between an azalea and a jacaranda, he has opinions about modern architecture, the rampant commercialism in California, and the cruelty of the gas chamber. He's a private eye who doesn't like to carry a gun, and the one time he is forced to kill a man, he breaks down after shooting and begins to “laugh like a loon" in fear and revulsion. Death is a part of his everyday world, but Marlowe never grows calloused, never loses his capacity for compassion. In the maelstrom of violence and corruption he clings steadfastly—sometimes desperately— to the belief that he, as a righteous man, can save someone else from the forces of evil. Chandler, writing in The Atlantic Monthly in 1944, said that all art must have a “quality of redemption." He embodied that redemption in his own work in the unshakable rectitude of his hero—a “man of honor," a man who “must be the best man in his world and a good enough man for any world." In short, Marlowe is a knight embarked on his quest in the mean streets of Los Angeles. It is this touch of unembarrassed romantic idealism in the character of the detective which Chandler brought to the tough-detective story.

Marlowe not only shares Chandler's voice, but also reflects the author's image of himself as a man. Chandler wanted very much to be considered as a serious author, and his correspondence reveals his belief that he was one of the finest writers in America. But in spite of the qualified nods he received from W.H. Auden and Edmund Wilson, he felt that he never got the praise he deserved because of the categorical rejection of the detective novel from the realm of high art. Marlowe is a reflection of Chandler in that he too has been rejected by the Establishment. The people in Chandler's fictional world dismiss Marlowe out of hand because he works in a profession bloated with stupid and sleazy little men; yet he, of course, is one of the few men who cares about truth and justice.

Both the author and his private eye respond to this rejection with similar moods or poses ranging from good-natured self-effacement to professional self-confidence to bitter indignation and self-pity. In Chandler's first four novels there is a balance in Marlowe's voice as there seems to have been a balance in Chandler's own life. (This was the most prolific period of Chandler's career as a writer, and he had not yet begun to fret over his lack of critical recognition.) The dominant tone of Marlowe's voice in these early novels is comic. In Farewell, My Lovely, for example, Marlowe awakens in a stupor in a locked room and assesses his situation:

“Okay, Marlowe...You're a tough guy....You can take it. You've been sapped down twice, had your throat choked and been beaten half silly on the jaw with a gun barrel. You've been shot full of hop and kept under it until you're as crazy as two waltzing mice. And what does all that amount to? Routine. Now let's see you do something really tough, like putting your pants on."

The effect of this and other such passages is that they make Marlowe's other moods of sentimentality and self-righteousness seem to be justifiable swings of emotion. When Marlowe steps on his high horse to tell the cops, “Until you guys own your own souls you don't own mine," we cheer his impetuosity. When he ignominiously turns away a giddy nymphomaniac, we understand his anger and frustration in trying to make her see that virtue is not a sign of emasculation. And when he toasts himself in the mirror and drinks to one of his fragile victories, we bask in the private knowledge that he has won, if only by keeping his honor intact.