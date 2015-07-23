Could "Insight Policing" Have Saved Sandra Bland?

The disturbing video released earlier this week of the stop and arrest of Sandra Bland highlights once again the excessive and inexcusable use of force by police officers in this country. The 28-year-old’s death in police custody after a routine traffic stop is currently being investigated as a murder.
Both ordinary citizens and experts have been calling for police departments to ramp up efforts to stop these kinds of abuses, but tragically, they continue.
Why they continue is perplexing and complicated—from history and power to the role of implicit bias. But one answer, as a Memphis cop put it to me in an interview for the Retaliatory Violence Insight Project, is what police officers call the “tricky part": maintaining trust with citizens while enforcing the law.
The tricky part
Part of what is tricky, I found talking with police officers, is that traditional policing practice uses deterrence methods—force and the threat of punishment—to motivate compliance.
Most of us are familiar with these methods. Perhaps we have gotten a speeding ticket, or been subject to stop and frisk. The principle is the same—obey the law or face consequences.
Deterrence policies may stop crime in some cases, but they are counter to most people’s conception of trust, which depends on the belief that another person will not cause harm.
Because of this trust deficit, deterrence methods can fail to produce compliance; and instead, produce conflict between the public and the police. Just watch Sandra Bland’s arrest video, or the public reaction to the high-force police response during last year’s Ferguson protests.
Research from the Retaliatory Violence Insight Project into the challenges police departments face curtailing retaliatory violence in high crime communities has produced an alternative: Insight Policing.
Insight Policing is a community-oriented, problem-solving policing practice designed to help officers take control of situations with the public before conflict escalates. By doing so, the police maintain trust and enhance the probability of cooperation in difficult situations of enforcement.
The role of Insight Policing
Insight Policing helps officers recognize and defuse conflict behavior—both their own and the public’s—when they see it. Often, conflict behavior resembles such stress-based behaviors as fight, flight, and freeze; these are the actions people take when they feel threatened.
The thing about conflict behavior, and what Insight Policing pays particular attention to, is that when we feel threatened, we are reactive, not reflective, in how we respond. We do not take time to think about what we are doing, we simply do, in hopes that we will successfully stop the threat.
Sandra Bland refused to get out of her car (conflict behavor), responding to the threat the officer posed when he ordered her to. The officer pulled a taser on Bland (conflict behavior) in response to the threat her refusal posed to him as an agent of the law.
While clearly there are more dramatic instances of conflict behavior in police–citizen encounters—the high speed chase, the standoff—the more mundane conflict interactions are what are undermining police legitimacy.
When conflict behavior manifests as noncompliance—when citizens refuse to cooperate—as was the case with Eric Garner, Mike Brown, Freddie Gray, and most recently Sandra Bland, what begins as mundane can become lethal when conflict behavior escalates.
Insight Policing, which has been piloted in Memphis, Tennessee, and Lowell, Massachusetts, is a promising tool for helping officers get a handle on the “tricky part.” Eighty percent of officers trained agreed that Insight Policing enhanced their ability to defuse the feelings of threat citizens have about their encounters with police officers.
An example of Insight Policing
Take an example from Memphis. Three Memphis officers trained in Insight Policing responded to a call for shots fired. They arrived on the scene to find a crowd of young men behind a house. They asked them the kinds of questions they always ask at the scene of a crime: “What happened?” “What did you see?” “Who did this?” The young men refused to cooperate: “We didn’t see anything.” “Leave us alone.” “We don’t know what you’re talking about.”
The officers suspected otherwise. They reported that ordinarily they would have arrested the young men on gang-related charges and questioned them down at the station to delay any retaliation that might have been brewing, as well as to get the information they were after. Instead, having been trained in Insight Policing, they recognized the young men’s resistance as conflict behavior. They dropped, for the moment, their crime investigator hats, and put on their conflict investigator hats. They used Insight Policing techniques to become curious about what was motivating the young men’s resistance.
What the officers found was not that the young men were protecting somebody, or hiding something, or breaking the law in some way, but that they had had trouble with police in the past. They did not want to speak because they were afraid of incriminating themselves.
Getting this information allowed the officers to delink the threat they posed by assuring the young men that they were not after them, they were after the shooter. They were able to build enough trust in the moment that the young men gave them the information they needed to catch the shooter later that night.
Had the officers used their power to arrest the young men, just for hanging out together, they would have played into the young men’s fear of incrimination. They would have escalated a situation, and who knows how it would have turned out.
By engaging the men in terms of their conflict behavior, the officers were able to build trust, garner cooperation and effectively enforce the law.
What if the officers who stopped Sandra Bland and Freddie Gray and Mike Brown and Eric Garner had been trained to recognize conflict behavior and defuse it? Perhaps history would be different.
