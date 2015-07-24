Can Humanitarian Intervention Be Saved From Its Friends?

President Barack Obama has now used force or supported others’ use of force for humanitarian purposes more times than George W. Bush or Bill Clinton did. Yet a host of GOP presidential candidates, and commentators from both the liberal interventionist and neoconservative schools, argue that humanitarian intervention is dead—and that Obama killed it. Senator Marco Rubio says of Obama: “He demonstrated a disregard for our moral purpose that at times flirted with disdain.” Most recently, the New Yorker’s George Packer—a strong advocate for the 2003 invasion of Iraq—wrote of current thinking around humanitarian intervention: “What seemed like clear morality two decades ago has gone completely dark.” Both men—one from the center-left and one from the mainstream right—conflate humanitarian intervention with the “war on terror.” Packer drops into existential despair about the last eight years: “Much as we want it to be over, the era won’t end.” Rubio and most of his fellow contenders for the GOP presidential nomination have a different explanation—from intervening to save lives to “enhanced interrogation techniques” to how many troops we station in Iraq and Afghanistan, they want more of everything. Humanitarian intervention, and the values behind it, become just another tactic.

If this view sounds familiar, it’s because of how strongly it accords with the post-9/11 critique made by realists of the libertarian right (CATO); the paleo-conservative right (Andrew Bacevich) and the left (Steve Walt). Military interventions by great powers, particularly the U.S., cannot coexist with humanitarian aims or values. While liberal and neoconservative interventionists accuse Obama of killing humanitarian intervention by failing to undertake one in Syria, the realists of the left and libertarian right indict him for unleashing regime change, and the subsequent civil conflict, in Libya.

As David Rieff wrote in the New York Times as the Libyan intervention drew to a close in late 2011:

A straight line runs between such unreconstructed liberal interventionists as Samantha Power and Bernard-Henri Lévy, both vocal backers of the Libya campaign, and the Tony Blair who claimed at the time of the war in Kosovo, when he was Britain’s prime minister, that in the 21st century the West should commit itself to fighting wars to support its values rather than its interests. Self-interest is more like it.

Packer’s cry of despair feels muddled—the prison at Guantanamo Bay represents American exceptionalism, and a war that won’t end. But pressure to close it also represents American exceptionalism, because “other regimes torture prisoners and call it obtaining a confession.” This mishmash of angst disguised as critique highlights an irony of the current moment. Theorists of humanitarian intervention and its United Nations norm, the Responsibility to Protect, find themselves in crisis, having spent a decade attempting to build a legal and academic edifice behind it. As the norms come under intense pressure from Russia, China, Brazil, and others, governments in the U.S., Britain, and France seem to be paying those norms less attention in making policy choices.