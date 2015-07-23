I Had the “Least Meaningful Job in America”—and I Loved It

For one thing, the pay was better than you would expect. My hourly pay was a few dollars more than minimum wage, but on each shift a percentage of the revenue over a certain threshold also went to the attendant. This profit-sharing system meant I could make $16 or $17 an hour on a football Saturday or a busy weekend night.

The opportunity to make decent money made the attendants happy, and it was good for the business because we were intensely loyal to our boss. Our customers just handed us cash all day, so it would have been trivially easy to steal from the take. I never did, and to my knowledge, neither did anyone else. In fact, if a customer tipped me, I would usually put the money into the till. I was going to get part of it back anyway. (When the attendants got together, we often debated the ethics of receiving tips.)

Chris also recruited workers who would form a good team. Or rather, he left recruitment up to the workers themselves, so that they would find people they knew they could work well with. I was hired because I already knew most of the other attendants. In a sense, I was already a part of the business culture before I even wanted the job. As a result, we collaborated well even as we worked mostly alone. Instead of passing problems from my shift onto the next worker (like a car blocking another one in, with the driver nowhere in sight), I’d solve them because I didn’t want to make the job harder for someone I really liked.

The down side to this hiring strategy was that we were a pretty homogeneous group: often well-educated white guys in their 20s and early 30s with an affinity for bicycles. An irony visible in The Parking Lot Movie is that although the scruffy attendants set themselves against the frat bros who puked in the lot on weekends, we were a fraternity, too. I lived in a house with two of my coworkers that year, and when I moved out, another attendant moved in. It was a good party house.