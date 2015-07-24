Right-Wingers' Solution to Movie Theater Shootings: More Guns

John R. Houser, a 59-year-old white "drifter," opened fire during a screening of Trainwreck at a Lafayette, Louisiana, movie theater on Thursday, killing two people and wounding nine others before turning his handgun on himself. Before long, gun-rights advocates were claiming that the cinema's no-firearms policy contributed to the carnage.

"It’s just another example of how gun control policy leaves law-abiding citizenry vulnerable to attack, and this isn’t anything new," Townhall's Matt Vespa wrote, comparing it to attacks in other gun-free zones such as the shooting at a military recruiting station in Chattanooga, Tennessee, earlier this month.

Louisiana is one of 30 states where residents can openly carry a firearm without a permit, but businesses are allowed to forbid weapons on their premises. The Grand Theatre does so, stating in their conduct policy that “possession of firearms or weapons of any kind regardless of whether openly or concealed, with or without a permit,” is prohibited. Or, as Breitbart put it, “The movie theater chain does not even allow law-abiding citizens with concealed carry permits to carry for self-defense.”

Other right-wing websites jumped on this angle, and similar sentiments were expressed on Twitter: