Is Worrying a Modernist Invention?

These beats, taps, and twinges are, typically, something like a momentary worry about where my wallet is or whether the milk has run out in the fridge or whether I put a stamp on that letter I posted earlier in the morning. They’re tiny and fleeting. They are simply part of the pattern or texture of the worrier’s day—here and gone. But, while they look on paper like the regular thoughts of anyone during a regular day, these thoughts are attended for the worrier by something darker, more out-of-keeping with their apparent insignificance…. Even the most minor of troubles can, for the worrier—hurt.

For a British intellectual like him, when viewed in the longue durée, worry is in some sense the particular reprisal of the post-Enlightenment secularization of culture rather than a mental illness. It gets inside our minds from the outside. “With an affirmation of the importance and possibility of human choice, and on reasoning as a way of deciding the best options,” he writes of post-Enlightenment thought, “the mythic shift from faith to reason is the portal through which the insomniac, drained shape of worry has slipped.” (He also calls worry an “ashen figure,” “a bat,” and “a rough patch of land, covered with clumps of nettles and broken Muscadet bottles”).

YOLO and FOMO: our Castor and Pollux.

Indeed “worry’s histories,” O’Gorman continues, “are to do with nothing less than the structure of the modern world.” Worry was only really born in the nineteenth century, he argues, beginning “to appear in imaginative accounts of human lives at the end of the Victorian period.” As a support, O’Gorman cites Rudyard Kipling’s Dick Heldar, protagonist of the gloomy 1891 novel The Light that Failed: “I’m only a bit worried about things in general,” Heldar says. This kind of nebulous, ambient worry was simply not present in the literature of earlier periods. Of course he doesn’t mean that Hamlet wasn’t a worried chap—he means that the word itself was not used in quite that sense. Specifically, the intransitive sense of worry to mean feeling anxious or troubled is a post-1860 development. Before, the verb only meant to worry at a thing in a toothful way, as when a lion worries her quarry. Kipling’s Heldar, however, is a subject who worries generally, not at an object. Then, in the early twentieth century, O’Gorman argues, worry emerged “as a familiar but also awkward category of experience.” This tracing—semantic meaning to literary theme to category of experience—is a clue that a single emotion may hold keys to understanding the broader scaffolding holding our inner lives together.

Of course, circumstantial clues like these can be a terrible temptation for the historian. Explanatory power is what we’re all after: See everything in just this light and things make perfect sense. But when O’Gorman takes his argument into the twentieth century, working up a quartet of self-help, World War I, literary modernism, and choice theory, it really gets compelling.