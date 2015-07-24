Why Are Vaccination Rates Dropping in America?

And the same trend can be seen in trust for the medical profession. Research shows that in 1966, 73 percent of the population trusted the leaders of the medical profession; by 2012 this has fallen to 34 percent, and less than one-quarter (23 percent) of the population has confidence in the U.S. health care system as a whole. This lack of trust puts the U.S. near the bottom among industrialized nations—in terms of trust in doctors, the U.S. ranks 24 out of 29 countries surveyed.

Distrust of the government is one of the main arguments of the anti-vaccination movement. In a piece that is typical of the movement, author and freelance journalist Bertigne Shaffer writes:

The state already controls vast swathes of what we can do with our lives: What professions we may enter, how and where we may conduct business, what substances we cannot ingest, how much of the money we earn we are allowed to keep… If you do not believe that individuals have the right to control what goes into their own bodies then I have to wonder what rights – if any – you do believe people still have.

These arguments made by the anti-vaccination movement have begun to resonate because of our historically low levels of trust in the government and lack of civic engagement. Recent research finds that those who have less faith in the government are less likely to vaccinate in the case of an outbreak of disease.