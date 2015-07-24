Why Are Vaccination Rates Dropping in America?

In December 2014, a measles outbreak began at Disneyland in Orange County, California. The outbreak eventually sickened 111 people in California and spread to six other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

California quickly became notorious for its high number of vaccination skeptics. Yet, this outbreak is not simply the result of a few outspoken “anti-vaxxers”—celebrities or otherwise—but instead is part of a more general trend of increased distrust over the use of mandatory vaccinations.

The Disneyland outbreak coincided with a decrease in vaccination rates in the United States.

These vaccines have been used safely and effectively for decades. So why is the American public—or at least a significant segment of it—now increasingly skeptical of mandatory school vaccinations? One possible source for this trend is that as vaccination rates have fallen, so have civic engagement and public trust in the government and the medical profession.