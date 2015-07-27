A Passion for the Void

She writes like a medieval saint who time-traveled to a high-rise apartment building in Rio and took up chain-smoking and visiting fortune-tellers.

The Complete Stories gathers together, in one volume, more than 80 short stories, essays, sketches, fragments (there’s even a one-act play), and the hybrid forms of fiction and personal essay that Lispector specialized in, from her first published story—she was 19 and a law student at the University of Brazil—to the pair of manuscripts left unfinished at her death, from ovarian cancer, in 1977. While this may sound like a literary grab bag, there is a remarkable coherence to the whole. Moser, in his introduction, calls the volume “a record of [a] woman’s entire life, written over a woman’s entire life.” This is true, but Lispector was no ordinary woman: She writes like a medieval saint who time-traveled to a high-rise apartment building in Rio and took up chain-smoking and visiting fortune-tellers.

The earliest stories in the collection, not surprisingly, come wrapped in more conventional guises: “The Triumph” records the observations of a young bourgeois woman whose husband, a frustrated writer, has left her after a blowup; “Obsession” is narrated by another young wife who finds herself tempted from the “straight path” of marriage, children, and family life by an armchair philosopher staying at the same rooming house where she’s gone to convalesce after catching typhoid fever. You can, however, see glimmers of the inner sight that would animate Lispector’s mature work—Luísa, the young wife in “The Triumph,” gains the upper hand when she rifles through her husband’s papers and discovers his “confession” that his mediocrity is his real torture, while the wife’s affair in “Obsession” leads not to liberation, but to a punishment that sounds like something out of Ovid’s Metamorphoses:

What matter am I made of in which elements and foundations for a thousand other lives mingle but never merge? I go down every path and still none is mine.

I have been sculpted into so many statues and haven’t frozen into place …

In the story “Jimmy and I,” the narrator’s first love is preempted by an examiner at school whose husky voice makes her “die of joy.” Her explanation to Jimmy, that humans are “simple animals,” serves only to end their relationship. Lispector’s affinity for animals—“I have a horse inside me that rarely manifests itself,” she wrote in the 1974 essay “Dry Sketch of Horses”—and their unapologetic appetites is part of what lends her work its shamanic, premodern qualities. A black buffalo in a zoo absolves one protagonist with its radiating hatred (“The Buffalo”), and an egg cracked on a frying pan becomes an excuse (“The Chicken and the Egg”) for a philosophical investigation into fertility, domesticity, and the inner life of the chicken: “The egg is the cross the chicken bears in life. The egg is the chicken’s unattainable dream.”