Stop Capitalizing the Word Internet

Type “internet” into your text-messaging app: Your phone will probably autocorrect it to “Internet.” Type it into Microsoft Word, and the red squiggle of disapproval will appear underneath it. That’s because the word internet is uppercase in virtually every reference book on the English language: dictionaries, encyclopedias, the Chicago Manual of Style, even Wikipedia. Thanks to these linguistic gatekeepers, the overwhelming majority of scholarly papers, government documents, court proceedings, and other official written texts err on the side of capitalization, popular usage be damned.

“I doubt many of us think of it as a proper noun anymore (if many users ever did), but it is one,” said Emily Brewster, an associate editor at Merriam-Webster. “Someone could find another way to connect us all to cat videos and personality quizzes, and then we’d have an Internet alternative.”

The giveaway, say linguists, is that pesky little determiner that usually accompanies the word internet. “We use ‘the’ when we talk about the internet, and that perpetuates the usage of the uppercase,” said Katherine Connor Martin, the head of U.S. English Dictionaries at Oxford University Press. It's the difference between an internet and the Internet. The word’s origins date back to the 1970s, when an “inter-network” was just a collection of smaller networks that communicated using the same protocols. Functionally, the internet of today is just the largest example of an internet—which, incidentally, means that the word entered our vocabulary in lowercase.