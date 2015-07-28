Stop Capitalizing the Word Internet

The year is 2005. You’re sitting at your desk, waiting for your Compaq desktop to connect to the Internet so you can type out an e-mail to your friends with links to your Weblog and MySpace profile, where you’ve posted photos of that Hoobastank concert you went to the other night.

A decade later, that sentence barely registers as English. Compaq and Myspace have given way to Apple and Facebook, nobody calls them “Weblogs” anymore (except parents trying to explain what their child does for a living), and hyphenating “e-mail” feels about as dated as a Hotmail address. Linguistic progress has laid waste to all of these grammatical anomalies, save for one: We still capitalize the word Internet. It’s a small distinction, one that many people don't notice—but to those of us who do, it's impossible to ignore. The lowercasing of “Internet” is long overdue.

Type “internet” into your text-messaging app: Your phone will probably autocorrect it to “Internet.” Type it into Microsoft Word, and the red squiggle of disapproval will appear underneath it. That’s because the word internet is uppercase in virtually every reference book on the English language: dictionaries, encyclopedias, the Chicago Manual of Style, even Wikipedia. Thanks to these linguistic gatekeepers, the overwhelming majority of scholarly papers, government documents, court proceedings, and other official written texts err on the side of capitalization, popular usage be damned.

“I doubt many of us think of it as a proper noun anymore (if many users ever did), but it is one,” said Emily Brewster, an associate editor at Merriam-Webster. “Someone could find another way to connect us all to cat videos and personality quizzes, and then we’d have an Internet alternative.”