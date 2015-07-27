Caitlyn Jenner’s New TV Show Is Too Sincere for Its Own Good

I Am Cait is made by Bunim/Murray Productions, the same production company as Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When Bunim/Murray created The Real World 23 years ago, they invented modern reality TV: the genre was soapy and wild but could also be socially vital, with frank discussions of racism and religion and AIDS that couldn’t be found anywhere else on television. In the ensuing years, The Real World became a show about hot people hanging out in hot tubs, and Bunim/Murray went on the produce Bad Girls Club and more Kardashian spin-offs than I can count. With I Am Cait, the company is perhaps returning to its roots.

Worries that the show would be sensationalist and tacky are unfounded, but there are still some pleasurable Kardashian touches mixed in with the sincere entreaties: Kylie Jenner stops by to put extensions in Caitlyn’s hair; Kim and Kanye visit to advise her on wardrobe; members of Jenner’s entourage are identified with labels like “friend/personal assistant.” Kanye plays supportive son-in-law, explaining his Adidas sock-shoes to Caitlyn’s befuddled sister Pam. "I think this is one of the strongest things that has happened in our existence as human beings,” he tells Caitlyn. “Cause you couldn’t have been up against more. Your daughter’s a supermodel, you’re a celebrity. Every type of thing, and it was still like, ‘Fuck everybody, this is who I am.’”

It’s a sign of the times that I Am Cait is not this summer’s only basic-cable reality show—I mean docu-series!—with a transgender star. (To quote an amoral reality-TV producer on Lifetime’s fictional series UnReal: “Gay is so in. Actually it’s like two years ago. It’s transgender now.”) Jenner was beaten to the air by ABC Family’s Becoming Us, which focuses on a kid whose parent is transitioning, and by TLC’s similarly named I Am Jazz, about the 14-year-old Youtube star Jazz Jennings. Both shows have more conflict and drama than I Am Cait, even if they are only more heightened versions of typical high school concerns. Jazz worries about bathing suit shopping and bra sizes and crushes on boys, while her supportive mother frets about testosterone levels. The specificity gives it universal resonance, a lesson that I Am Cait, which wants to be all things to all people, might learn from.