Caitlyn Jenner’s New TV Show Is Too Sincere for Its Own Good

I Am Cait, the new reality show—I’m sorry, docu-series—about Caitlyn Jenner, has a conflicted relationship with its genre. The premiere, which aired Sunday night on the E! network, home of the Kardashians’ almost hypnotic banality and a show about botched plastic surgery operations, opens with Caitlyn sitting on her bed in the early hours of the morning—messy hair, no makeup, dark shadows under her eyes. “It’s 4:32 in the morning, and I can’t sleep,” she tells the camera, sharing her anxieties about the responsibility she feels for the transgender community, for teenagers at risk of suicide and murder. “My mind is just spinning with thoughts. I just hope I get it right. I hope I get it right.”

The bad lighting, the bathrobe, the unmade bed: Even if the monologue is staged and rehearsed, it’s an impressive scene, intimate and vulnerable in a way reality television rarely gets to be. After her brave Diane Sawyer interview in March and her bold Vanity Fair debut last month, this attempt at messy honesty is the next stage in Caitlyn Jenner’s impeccably managed introduction to the world. It’s a promise that the rest of the show, as baldly inspirational and frequently moving as it is, never quite makes good on. In between the Kardashian-style artifice and the earnest advocacy, I Am Cait risks losing sight of its greatest asset: Caitlyn herself.

I Am Cait is made by Bunim/Murray Productions, the same production company as Keeping Up With the Kardashians. When Bunim/Murray created The Real World 23 years ago, they invented modern reality TV: the genre was soapy and wild but could also be socially vital, with frank discussions of racism and religion and AIDS that couldn’t be found anywhere else on television. In the ensuing years, The Real World became a show about hot people hanging out in hot tubs, and Bunim/Murray went on the produce Bad Girls Club and more Kardashian spin-offs than I can count. With I Am Cait, the company is perhaps returning to its roots.

Worries that the show would be sensationalist and tacky are unfounded, but there are still some pleasurable Kardashian touches mixed in with the sincere entreaties: Kylie Jenner stops by to put extensions in Caitlyn’s hair; Kim and Kanye visit to advise her on wardrobe; members of Jenner’s entourage are identified with labels like “friend/personal assistant.” Kanye plays supportive son-in-law, explaining his Adidas sock-shoes to Caitlyn’s befuddled sister Pam. "I think this is one of the strongest things that has happened in our existence as human beings,” he tells Caitlyn. “Cause you couldn’t have been up against more. Your daughter’s a supermodel, you’re a celebrity. Every type of thing, and it was still like, ‘Fuck everybody, this is who I am.’”