Building a Kinder, Gentler Deportation Machine

Sanchez is precisely the kind of immigrant that Obama has promised to deport since he first took office: a serious criminal who’s repeatedly entered the country without authorization. That was the purported goal of Secure Communities, a program that Obama expanded massively to identify and deport undocumented immigrants. Under the voluntary program, anyone arrested and booked in a local jail—regardless of citizenship or immigration status—would have fingerprints checked against a federal immigration database. Federal immigration officials can then ask city officials to detain people with both immigration violations and a criminal record. The program is meant to focus on serious criminal offenders. “If we're going to go after folks who are here illegally, we should do it smartly and go after folks who are criminals, gang bangers, people who are hurting the community,” Obama said in 2012.

Immigrants are actually less likely to commit crime than native-born Americans. But undocumented immigrants who do commit serious crimes are considered doubly criminal because of their unauthorized status—warranting not only conventional punishment but deportation for their offenses, both political parties have concluded. These immigrants' acts combined with their status render them unredeemable, according to our policies, so we do what we only wish we could do to other serious criminals: Remove them from our midst, we imagine, forever.

Obama’s deportation policy, however, hasn’t lived up to his rhetoric: While deportations have risen to record levels since Obama took office, only a small fraction of those deported have been serious criminals. Since Obama has been in office, only 20 percent of the deportation cases involved immigrants convicted of serious crimes, according to 2014 analysis by The New York Times; most of those who’ve been deported have no criminal record or have committed low-level offenses, such as driving without a license. The Secure Communities program also raised fiscal and legal concerns: Detaining immigrants because of federal requests could be costly, estimated to be $26 million a year in Los Angeles County. And in 2014, a federal Oregon judge ruled that it was unconstitutional for local law enforcement to detain immigrants just to help deport them if the federal government didn’t provide probable cause.

In response to such problems, San Francisco has refused to participate in the program and will only detain immigrants for deportation if they have a violent felony conviction in the last seven years, if the federal government issues an arrest warrant, or if there’s other documentation of probable cause. While San Francisco’s policies are more liberal than most, the city isn't alone: Major cities like Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Chicago also refused to participate in Secure Communities, arguing that it would deter immigrants from coming to the police as crime victims or witnesses. More than 360 cities now limit their cooperation with federal immigration detainers, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The backlash ultimately compelled the Obama administration to announce in November that it would be ending Secure Communities and replacing it with a smarter program to focus on kicking out the bad guys—really—this time around.