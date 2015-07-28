Building a Kinder, Gentler Deportation Machine

Sanchez is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who had been deported multiple times and convicted of multiple felonies. In fact, he had just finished a four-year federal prison sentence for illegally re-entering the country. Federal corrections turned him over to San Francisco, where he faced a two-decade-old drug charge; immigration officials had asked the city sheriff to detain Sanchez and notify them before he was released, so they could start deportation proceedings yet again. Like hundreds of other cities, though, San Francisco limits its compliance with such requests. The sheriff's office never notified the feds about Sanchez’s release date. So when Sanchez left jail on April 15, the drug charge having been dismissed, he walked free.

Steinle’s death has brought the immigration debate roaring back to Congress, which has largely left the issue on the sidelines since the last hopes for a comprehensive overhaul died last summer. While congressional Republicans have distanced themselves from Donald Trump’s rhetoric—the 2016 candidate has called immigrants “criminals” and “rapists”—they’ve initiated a new crackdown under the pretext that the U.S. is too soft on undocumented immigrants. Last Thursday, House Republicans passed a bill on a 241-179 vote that would punish communities that restrict how law enforcement collects information on immigration or citizenship status. But the bill ignores the policy gap that Steinle’s death exposes—the refusal of cities to cooperate with the feds on immigration—and complicates the Obama administration’s attempt to fix it.



Sanchez is precisely the kind of immigrant that Obama has promised to deport since he first took office: a serious criminal who’s repeatedly entered the country without authorization. That was the purported goal of Secure Communities, a program that Obama expanded massively to identify and deport undocumented immigrants. Under the voluntary program, anyone arrested and booked in a local jail—regardless of citizenship or immigration status—would have fingerprints checked against a federal immigration database. Federal immigration officials can then ask city officials to detain people with both immigration violations and a criminal record. The program is meant to focus on serious criminal offenders. “If we're going to go after folks who are here illegally, we should do it smartly and go after folks who are criminals, gang bangers, people who are hurting the community,” Obama said in 2012.