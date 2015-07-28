Hillary Clinton Keeps Ducking Questions About the Keystone Pipeline

October 20, 2010: “So as I say, we’ve not yet signed off on it. But we are inclined to do so and we are for several reasons—going back to one of your original questions—we’re either going to be dependent on dirty oil from the Gulf or dirty oil from Canada.”

But ever since then, she's given some version of "no comment":

October 6, 2014: "I don’t want to inject myself into what is a continuing process or to in any way undermine my successor as he tries to make this decision. So, having said that, which is what I’ve said everywhere, including Edmonton and everywhere else I’ve been asked, I would hasten to add that regardless of what happens with this decision, there is so much we’re already doing together in energy. I mean this is one pipe line, there are dozens of pipelines that cross our borders every, bringing energy every single day."