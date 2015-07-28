Hillary Clinton Keeps Ducking Questions About the Keystone Pipeline

For the second time this week, voters asked Hillary Clinton to weigh in on the Keystone XL pipeline. And for the second time this week, she dodged the question. “I want to wait and see what [President Barack Obama] and Secretary [John] Kerry decide," she told an audience on Tuesday in New Hampshire. "If it's undecided when I become president, I will answer your question."

Clinton is the only Democratic presidential candidate who has not declared a position on TransCanada's proposal to ship 800,000 barrels per day of crude oil from the Canadian tar sands to the Gulf Coast. The former secretary of State insists that it would be inappropriate for her to comment on an ongoing application until her successor, John Kerry, completes his formal review.

"I'm in a different position than any other candidate. I was there," Clinton later told reporters. "I put this process together. I oversaw it for four years. I know what the president's standard is to make sure it does not increase greenhouse gas emission. And I would slightly disagree with you—there has been additional research and investigation done since I left that I'm not privy to." She concluded, "So that's where I'm leaving it."

Disregarding the finality of her remarks, I asked a campaign official for Clinton's position on Keystone. He pointed me to a transcript of Clinton's above remarks. When I asked another question, he declined to comment on the record.