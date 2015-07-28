Floods are Getting Worse, and America’s Coasts Are Unprepared

In a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, we assembled long historical records of rainfall, tide gauge readings, and hurricane tracks to assess the simultaneous occurrence of heavy precipitation on land and storm surges. The combination of these two—heavy rain and storm surges driven mainly by the wind from storms—can result in “compound” floods.

We found that along large coastline stretches around the U.S., a systematic linkage exists between the two important drivers for coastal flooding, making it more likely that the two occur in tandem. Our analysis showed that over the past century, the number of compound flood events for many U.S. coastal cities has increased.

Gaining more insight into the frequency and likelihood of compound floods can help planners better assess risk from flooding to critical infrastructure.