How Medicare Was Lost This Year

Like the British after Dunkirk, the proponents of Medicare look on the battle they fought and lost this year as a strategic victory. They are convinced they will be stronger when the fight is resumed in the next session of Congress.

Representative Wilbur Mills of Arkansas once again proved to be Medicare's most formidable foe. Mills, whose power as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee is legendary, remains an enigma to his House colleagues. Brilliant and thorough, a shrewd manipulator and a skillful debater, he led the successful fight for the trade bill and the tax cut, both dear to the Administration. But he has spurned the pleas of two Democratic Presidents and prevented Medicare from coming to a floor vote. Mills has long claimed that he has compassion for elderly men and women faced with crushing medical bills. But his chairmanship of Ways and Means, he maintains, gives him a special responsibility for watching over the social security system. For six or seven years, Mills has rejected the blandishments of the Medicare proponents and the Health, Education and Welfare statisticians to argue that any health plan tied to social security will inevitably lead the entire system to insolvency. On a moment's notice, he will break out a bewildering array of figures to prove that Medicare is financially unsound, and buttress his position by citing the experience with health plans of countries all over the world. Mills swears that only his fear of a bankrupt social security fund keeps him opposed to Medicare. But whatever his reasons, he has become the leader of the conservatives on the Ways and Means Committee, and he effectively resisted every attempt to have a House majority take the Medicare decision.

Through most of the past session Medicare's proponents despaired of overcoming the Mills roadblock. When President Johnson included Medicare in his basic legislative program, he was not taken seriously. But late this summer, pro-Medicare Senators led by Clinton Anderson of New Mexico announced their intention of attaching the proposal to a bill that would at the same time raise social security taxes and increase cash benefits. They reasoned that in an election year the temptation to pass such a bill—with or without Medicare attached—would be almost irresistible. Their tactic was to inflate the cash benefits in the Senate bill, to the point that a grateful Mills would accept, as a compromise, some sort of Medicare that would retain the soundness of the social security fund. The Medicare forces also counted heavily on Mills' party loyalty and on new pressure from his constituency, which since the 1962 election has been redistricted to include Little Rock, where the labor lobby is relatively strong. On September 2, the Senate by a vote of 49 to 44 passed, as planned, the Medicare amendment to the social security bill. The package then went to a House-Senate conference to be reconciled with Mills' bill, which was not only without Medicare but contained much more limited cash benefits.