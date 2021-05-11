How Medicare Was Lost This Year

Through most of the past session Medicare's proponents despaired of overcoming the Mills roadblock. When President Johnson included Medicare in his basic legislative program, he was not taken seriously. But late this summer, pro-Medicare Senators led by Clinton Anderson of New Mexico announced their intention of attaching the proposal to a bill that would at the same time raise social security taxes and increase cash benefits. They reasoned that in an election year the temptation to pass such a bill—with or without Medicare attached—would be almost irresistible. Their tactic was to inflate the cash benefits in the Senate bill, to the point that a grateful Mills would accept, as a compromise, some sort of Medicare that would retain the soundness of the social security fund. The Medicare forces also counted heavily on Mills' party loyalty and on new pressure from his constituency, which since the 1962 election has been redistricted to include Little Rock, where the labor lobby is relatively strong. On September 2, the Senate by a vote of 49 to 44 passed, as planned, the Medicare amendment to the social security bill. The package then went to a House-Senate conference to be reconciled with Mills' bill, which was not only without Medicare but contained much more limited cash benefits.

The membership of the conference committee was unfavorable to Medicare. Of the seven Senate members, only Anderson, and Gore of Tennessee, had voted for the amendment. Of the five-man House delegation, which Mills naturally dominated, only two members favored Medicare. It was a surprise when Long of Louisiana and Smathers of Florida decided to support the Senate version of the bill. Then Mills declared himself willing to discuss a reasonable compromise, and for the first time the Medicare forces believed they might get a program, though a limited one, and began to issue optimistic reports.

But though Anderson offered Mills virtually anything to meet his standards of fiscal integrity, including the establishment of an entirely separate fund with a separate name, the conferees haggled almost a month without result. Had the House Democratic leadership been confident of winning a floor majority, it might have called Mills back for new "instructions." But Mills, who had earlier rejected any vote on "instructions," had no intention of swallowing a Medicare mandate from the House and made clear that he would risk his considerable prestige in such a contest. The leader- ship, respectful of Mills' power, was unwilling to chance losing the first and, to date, only floor test of Medicare, in the end. Mills volunteered to bring Medicare back to the House himself, but under a procedure that would have first subjected it to the scrutiny of the Rules Committee. Aware of what the Rules Committee would do and suspecting a trick, the Senate conferees angrily rejected Mills' offer. Thus, in an atmosphere of bad temper, Medicare was lost.