Medical Care for the Aged

1. 90 days of hospital care per year, with no deductible principle.

2. 180 days of care in a skilled nursing home.

3. 240 days of care at home in a supervised home health program.

4. Out-patient diagnostic services such as laboratory tests and X-rays.

5. Payment of a portion of the costs of major drugs.

6. All retired persons eligible—men over 65, women over 62 who are not employed.

The first three kinds of benefits would be provided on a substitution-ratio basis; that is, for each unused hospital day, the individual would be entitled to two days of nursing home care, or 2 and 2/3 days of home health care (visiting nurses, therapists, etc.). Such a formula, it should be noted, encourages the more rational use of health facilities and services, and would tend to reduce (by at least 10 percent) the number of hospital days per aged patient, which now stands at about 15 days for each hospitalized older patient.

We agree that the Forand Bill would have excluded at least a million persons not eligible for Social Security benefits. The answer to this objection, however, is a simple one: Through direct federal appropriation (the new net cost of which would be minor when one considers the amounts already being expended through such programs as Old Age Assistance), a Medical Insurance Fund, under Social Security, could provide identical benefits to those men and women who retired before Social Security covered their occupations. These appropriations would decline as the numbers of such persons decrease in the future (nine out of lo persons in the labor force today are covered by Social Security). The McNamara bill would provide for such protection

It may be recalled that in the closing days of the special August session in the Senate, there was an attempt to amend the omnibus Social Security measure on the floor by offering a smaller package of benefits to be financed through the Forand-McNamara principles of Social Security payroll deductions. This compromise would have reduced the numbers of persons eligible to 9 million beneficiaries aged 68 and over, and also imposed an undesirable deductible feature (hospital benefits paid by the medical insurance fund only after the patient has first paid a certain amount, which discourages an initial seeking of medical attention, especially among the aged with lowest incomes). Even this compromise failed, by a vote of 51 to 44, because of the threat of a Presidential veto of the entire 1960 Social Security bill, the closing of ranks among all Republicans but one (Case of New Jersey), and the defiant negativism of every single Southern Democrat, still smarting from the Los Angeles convention. None of these circumstances need reoccur in 1961. Four or five Republican Senators (Mr. Javits, for one) will no longer be bound to obey Nixon's August orders to vote "Nay" (he was personally present on the floor—not in the Presiding Officer's chair—on the day of the 51-44 setback). And such Democrats as Robert Kerr, Lister Hill, John Sparkman and Russell Long can be expected to be loyal supporters of the new President's public welfare recommendations.

On the House side, the prospects are somewhat dimmer—not because a majority would vote against the kind of bill Mr. Kennedy wants, but because of the obstacle course it must run (through Ways and Means and Rules Committees) before reaching the floor. But under sustained pressure from the President, the Vice President, the Speaker and liberals in both parties, a satisfactory enactment is entirely possible.