Fifth, because they are such a heavy item in the medical care budget of older men and women—including those not in need of steady hospital or physician's care—the cost of drugs and medicines should be made part of any balanced medical care insurance program.

Regrettably, this list omits physicians' and surgeons' fees. The governing reason for that is that in order to make the basic idea of medical care for the aged palatable to enough politicians, all the legislative proposals—starting with Aime Forand's HR 4700 a few years ago—have had to peg the percentage deductions from payrolls at one-half percent of the first $4,800 earned, to be shared equally by employee and employer. Given this limitation, the aggregate of taxable incomes under Social Security will be about $210 billion in 1961, a half percent of which is only $1 billion. This amount, which would be placed in a separate medical insurance fund administered by Social Security, sets the framework within which a determination must be made of the wisest manner of distributing funds as between all the kinds and degrees of health services.

There is a further reason for such omission: the lamentable but powerful opposition of organized medicine to the entire notion of financing medical care for the aged through Social Security. Perhaps the doctors gram of medical care for their older patients, even to the extent of advocating an increase in the payroll deduction; for after all, as they are prone to tell us, "somebody has to pay," and what more efficient way is there for arranging such payments than prepayment during one's working years for the costs of adequate health services during the years of retirement? But the physicians have not come around to that yet.