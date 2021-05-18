Watch out for Grandpap

Even the sophisticated, however, respond with a mild irritation to the use of the words “socialized medicine” as a sort of incantation. What other kind of medicine is practiced by any reputable physician. Hippocrates, not Eisenhower, socialized medicine when he swore his students to put the welfare of the patient ahead of their own profit. If the time ever comes when American medicine is not socialized, it will no longer be a profession, but merely a pill-peddlers’ syndicate, commanding no more public respect than the Pants Pressers’ Protective League. There are, to be sure, physicians—some of them highly skilled—who have become fee-seekers first and social servants afterward. But every one of that stripe is a blot upon the profession, more heartily condemned by his colleagues than by laymen.

It is curious to see how the history of such private organizations as the Blue Shield and the Blue Cross has been misinterpreted. Every one of these was originally organized on what was supposed to be a sound actuarial basis; but without important exception they have been compelled steadily to raise their rates. The response or the conservatives has been a great outcry against chiseling; but the alleged chiseling seems to be that the insurance plan has encouraged people to apply for medical or hospital care when they are only moderately ill, not when they are perfectly healthy. What the experience of these plans really proves is that the actuarial basis was wrong - that vast numbers of people who need medication or surgery have been going without it as long as their cases were not desperate.

If every citizen over 65 votes Democratic in November, it is a safe bet that the Republican Party will see the error of its ways and will reform speedily. The damage it suffers will probably be confined to one election. The resentment that the medical profession is stirring up cannot have any such spectacular expression, but for that very reason it may linger much longer. Perhaps it will not amount to much; but perhaps it will create a distrust that may be turned to account by demagogues who will persuade the people to vote to governmental interference with medical practice that will be really objectionable.