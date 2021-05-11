Representative John Dingell (R, Mich), sponsor of federal health legislation, describes the multi-million dollar dole compounded by the physicians as an attempt to doctor, drug, and slug the American people into believing the crude big lie that sickness is health; that insurance is socialism and communism; that the President’s plan for National Health Insurance is socialized medicine.”

The campaign was conceived last June when the AMA Board of Trustees approved an advertising budget totaling $1,110,000, the entire sum to be spent during two weeks in October (conveniently timed to affect the November elections). Editor & Publisher reported that the campaign against “state socialism” would mean $560,000 in full-page newspaper ads, $300,000 in radio propaganda and $230,000 in magazine ads. However, in the intervening two months, the million dollars turned out to be only a modest installment on the total cost of the anti-health campaign. The AMA tapped its allies for tie-in advertising to be scheduled simultaneously.

AMA President Elmer Henderson sent letters to 23,000 big corporations and to 7,000 members of the National Retail Dry Goods Association asking them to join in the program at the local level. The 24 largest insurance companies announced they “will bring up heavy advertising artillery to back the AMA campaign against socialized medicine,” covering the 48 states from “coast to coast.” Whitaker and Baxter, the husband-and-wife publicity team whose $100,000 a year contract has just been renewed by AMA, said the railroads and private power companies were cooperating.