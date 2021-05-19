The Crude Big Lie

The 980-line advertisement the doctor doctrinaires are running in 11,000 newspapers during the opening days of the campaign is entitled “Who Runs America? The Congress? The President? OR YOU AND THE MAN NEXT DOOR?” The American eagle, with the frown of a corporation president after taxes, peers down at the answer:

The reality of war has made every American think hard about the things he’s willing to work and fight for—and freedom leads the list. But that freedom has been attacked here recently—just as it has been attacked in other parts of the world. One of the most serious threats to individual freedom has been the threat of Government-dominated Compulsory Health Insurance, falsely presented as a new guarantee of health security for everybody. ... In the American manner, the people studied the case for Socialized Medicine—and the case against it. They found that Government domination of the people’s medical affairs under Compulsory Health Insurance means lower standards of medical care, higher payroll taxes, loss of incentive, damage to research, penalties for the provident, rewards for the improvident. They found that no country on earth can surpass America’s leadership in medical care and progress.

The ad, listing 12 of “10,000 great organizations” on record against “Compulsory Health Insurance,” boasts that the people, gave Congress a “Grass Roots” signal “and ever watchful, ever sensitive to an alert people, the Congress saw that signal, and heard the people speak out, loud and plain. That’s democracy in action. That’s the American way!” The doctors, the ad continues, are grateful that the people refused to be wooed by the fantastic promises of this un-American excursion into State Socialism.”

If “the people” were so united against the Administration’s health-insurance plan, the AMA shouldn’t have needed such a costly campaign which, according to Whitaker and Baxter, is “without doubt, the broadest coverage newspaper advertisement of the year.” The Lockwood-Shackelford Company, a Chicago advertising agency, has distributed this ad and hundreds of others to 11,000 newspapers (“every bona-fide daily and weekly American newspaper”), 30 national magazines, the three Sunday newspaper supplements and the 28 in dependent Sunday magazine sections (“total circulation of over 38 million”), and more than 1,000 radio stations which will broadcast spot announcements (“covering every state, Hawaii and Alaska”).

While this is the first concentrated dose of “consumer” propaganda administered by the AMA, the doctor’s lobby has been listed “top spender” under the Lobby Registration Act, last year budgeting more than $2 million against the President’s national-health program and distributing 55 million pieces of propaganda during those 12 months.