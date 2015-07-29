Pope Francis Against the World

On one hand, the Pope’s predicament is an inevitably product of celebrity. Anyone who presents themselves to the world with a positive mission will be heckled eventually, either for its failure if they don’t succeed, or its myopia if it succeeds but isn’t expansive enough. This is the same paradox Bernie Sanders has faced: no matter how good you are at advancing the causes you’re passionate about, the gleam of the spotlight only makes your perceived shortcomings more prominent.

But for Francis, this might not be a bad thing in the long run. As the world grows wearily acquainted with the pontiff, the greatest source of collective frustration seems to be that he is, at the end of the day, a rather traditional Catholic. His great success as a Pope has arisen not from his willingness to import new or extra-doctrinal ideas into standing Catholic doctrine, but from his ability to present classic facets of Christian theology and Catholic tradition in a way that makes them relevant and exciting. His credibility within the Church (however grudgingly conservatives regard his choice of subjects) depends on this steadfast commitment to the Church’s long tradition. And the credibility of the Church depends, in large part, on that as well.

After all, it isn’t as though Francis has not made any notable reforms. It is only that the reforms he has made have corrected for departures from tradition, not too much agreement with it. He has, for example, made significant progress toward holding those responsible for the cover-up of child sex abuse within the church accountable for their crimes. Along with ridding the Church of several clerics associated with the cover-up, Francis created a tribunal for the trial of further bishops suspected of involvement. The Pope has also—crucially—included abuse victims on his commission for the redress of child sex abuse at the hands of the Church. It isn’t possible to undo the harm that was done by decades of sex abuse and the abetting of abusers by members of the Church hierarchy, but Francis seems committed to doing everything in his power to prevent further incidents of abuse and conspiracy.