Pope Francis Against the World

After all, it isn’t as though Francis has not made any notable reforms. It is only that the reforms he has made have corrected for departures from tradition, not too much agreement with it. He has, for example, made significant progress toward holding those responsible for the cover-up of child sex abuse within the church accountable for their crimes. Along with ridding the Church of several clerics associated with the cover-up, Francis created a tribunal for the trial of further bishops suspected of involvement. The Pope has also—crucially—included abuse victims on his commission for the redress of child sex abuse at the hands of the Church. It isn’t possible to undo the harm that was done by decades of sex abuse and the abetting of abusers by members of the Church hierarchy, but Francis seems committed to doing everything in his power to prevent further incidents of abuse and conspiracy.

His other improvements include a shake-up of the Vatican’s bank, which had, prior to Francis’s papacy, been associated with widespread corruption and embezzlement; and his closure of the investigation into the Leadership Conference of the Women Religious that began under his predecessor. The investigation concerned the supposed radical feminism of the LCWR, a conference of American nuns. After thanking the sisters for their work for the poor and suffering, Francis concluded the Vatican’s inquiry last April. Along with American nuns, Francis has also warmed relations with the Eastern Orthodox church, another gesture toward harmony within the faith.

In the spaces where his authority is most effective, Francis has been a respectable reformer. And perhaps the mistake made by the media all along has been to conclude that because Pope Francis can speak morally to a variety of issues we tend to think of as detached from moral reasoning (like economics, inequality, and property) that his authority is less limited than it really is. The truth is that Francis’s greatest ability outside the Church is his capacity to inspire, especially in those who don’t normally look to Catholic moral theology for their inspiration. But this is a capacity quite separate from the kind of authority that would allow him to make the sudden and capacious changes which his discontents demand: the ordination of women priests, the extension of sacraments beyond their traditional form, the total rearrangement of the Church’s approach to life and birth. Even if Pope Francis wanted to dramatically alter the Church’s position on these subjects, he just isn’t capable of it, for a variety of theological and bureaucratic reasons.

What he can do is speak from within the tradition to encourage shifts in priorities and greater adherence to the principles his flock should already be living by. In effect this has meant, for Francis, prioritizing economic justice, care for the environment, and special interest in the harms of poverty, as opposed to the older frontline issues of abortion and sexuality. It has also meant demonstrating through his own words and actions the kind of humility and mercy that really feels Christ-like.