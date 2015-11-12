This war is a revolutionary struggle being fought in large part for security. Security falls into two parts, international and domestic. Soldiers and diplomats must deal with the international phase, but at home masses of people in all lands seek the other type of security, and no peace can be permanent without it.

This is the situation that produces the Beveridge Report, born in war-torn London, right at the turning point of the struggle. That its publication marks a historic step goes without saying. Its effect upon American thinking is already evident. At the very least, it is likely to become the British Labor Party’s post-war program, but it is winning wider than party support. It gives expression to some of the intellectual ferment which is so striking a British social phenomenon at present, which has found utterance in such respectable spokesman as the Archbishop of Canterbury, The (London) Times, The (London) Economist and Others. It has immediately become a best-seller. Britain is seeking to justify her war sacrifices and to pay tribute to her dead by making a better world—the only tribute, incidentally, in any country at any time, that can be made with clean hands to youth fallen in battle. Making a better world on the international side may depend on the United States, but a better Britain depends on Englishmen. Therefore, the Beveridge Report: produced in a battered, dingy, unconquered nation that shows its vitality in the very document. Its author, Sir William Beveridge, head of University College, Oxford, has been sleeping three nights a week in the basement of his London club while preparing the eighteen-month study—basements having assumed a new utility since the blitz. He told me recently, with testy pride, that he is not using his precious clothes rations, expecting to make his pre-war wardrobe last through the duration. Whether accepted by the Churchill government or not, the Beveridge Report produced in this bomb-pitted land by an elbow-parched Don, constitutes a landmark, since it brings the National Minimum for the first time in an official report into the realm of practical discussion.

What is the National Minimum?

Economists have written learnedly about it years, but the best way I know to explain it is to the homely illustration of the free roll in the restaurant. When you sat down at Childs the waitress automatically presented you with a glass of water, couple of slices of bread and a pat of butter. There were also, of course, sugar and condiments on the table. You got those things free before placing any order. In America the system symbolically recognized the fact that the country had come far enough toward universal prosperity so that, within limits, certain minima of subsistence could be supplied and the cost generalized over all patrons. That, in effect, is what the Beveridge Report proposes to do in Britain. It would not give the bread direct, but it would pay insurance to buy bread. It would unify and simplify existing widespread social services; extend them to cover new classes and new needs; increase the rates of benefit and thereby establish “a national minimum for every citizen in every income, under every circumstance of want, but in contrast to the Nazi system of social security, without political conditions.” Most of the vicissitudes of man, from the cradle to the grave, would get this minimum coverage; unemployment, health, accidents, marriage, childbirth, allowances for children and retirement for the aged—provision would be made for all, with free medical, dental, hospital, nursing, and convalescent services.