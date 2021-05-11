What is the National Minimum?

Economists have written learnedly about it years, but the best way I know to explain it is to the homely illustration of the free roll in the restaurant. When you sat down at Childs the waitress automatically presented you with a glass of water, couple of slices of bread and a pat of butter. There were also, of course, sugar and condiments on the table. You got those things free before placing any order. In America the system symbolically recognized the fact that the country had come far enough toward universal prosperity so that, within limits, certain minima of subsistence could be supplied and the cost generalized over all patrons. That, in effect, is what the Beveridge Report proposes to do in Britain. It would not give the bread direct, but it would pay insurance to buy bread. It would unify and simplify existing widespread social services; extend them to cover new classes and new needs; increase the rates of benefit and thereby establish “a national minimum for every citizen in every income, under every circumstance of want, but in contrast to the Nazi system of social security, without political conditions.” Most of the vicissitudes of man, from the cradle to the grave, would get this minimum coverage; unemployment, health, accidents, marriage, childbirth, allowances for children and retirement for the aged—provision would be made for all, with free medical, dental, hospital, nursing, and convalescent services.

There are two points which ought to be brought out, the one brief and the other taking somewhat longer to develop. The first one was emphasized to me by Sir William himself and is now amplified in his report. Social-security enlargement under a National Minimum or other standard is not sufficient in itself, he says, to guarantee prosperity. The Beveridge plan would not, and does not pretend to, solve the problem of cyclical mass unemployment—the sort of unemployment that lasted for ten years in America after 1929. The technique for meeting that second problem has also been evolved, it is believed, and follows the lines laid down by Keynes, Hansen and others, for using government fiscal controls, public works and similar weapons. The National Minimum, according to its present advocate, would not of itself keep the storms of the business cycle from raging, though it might serve as oil on the immediate waves by promoting business confidence through the assurance of a certain minimum standard of purchasing power on which industry could count.