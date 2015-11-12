Health Insurance—The Next Step

The medical practitioners suffer from these chaotic conditions because the burden of medical charity falls almost entirely upon them. By tradition and humanity physicians are forced to donate free service to individuals, hospitals and clinics. Their charity is not only disproportionate to their incomes, especially among those catering to the poorer sections of our cities, but makes these incomes still lower. Even in 1929 one-third of all private practitioners had net incomes below $2,500. In 1933 a study of some 2,000 California physicians revealed that one-third earned less than $2,000 net that year. One-half had net incomes below $3,000 and three-fourths below $5,000. One-third of the California dentists earned less than $2,000 net, two-thirds less than $3,000 and three-fourths less than $4,000.

The doctor's dilemma is indeed perplexing today. In order to increase his income he strives to become a specialist. Competing for a livelihood he must maintain an office full of impressive and expensive apparatus which he may use only on the rarest occasions. Studies of physicians' overhead expenses place them at nearly 50 percent of gross earnings. The high overhead transferred to patients' fees means that more people go without adequate care while thousands of practitioners sit idly waiting for patients. It has been estimated that physicians arc idle between one-third and one-half of their working time.

Indeed, no group rendering medical services is immune. The difficulties of private hospitals are well known. With one-third of their beds empty, they must constantly appeal to charity. The apothecary's art has disappeared. Fortunately for him, he has been saved by the soda fountain and lunch counter. A pharmacist today compounds about 1,200 prescriptions per year on the average, although he could prepare ten times this number. Nurses face even greater difficulties. They have been particularly hard hit during the depression since, though the demand for their services declined, their numbers continued to increase because the hospitals needed cheap labor. A study in New York State in 1932 showed that the private-duty nurse earned a yearly gross income of $478.80. Thousands of nurses have had to go on relief rolls.

The modern medical paradox of illness unattended amidst thousands of idle doctors, empty hospital beds and idle nurses, parallels our industrial paradox—starvation in the midst of plenty. Richly endowed with the highest quality of medical service, we are among the outstanding nations in physical plant and equipment, in the thoroughness of medical education and in medical research. Nearly 1,100,000 persons in the United States devote all or a large part of their time to medical service. We have nearly 7,000 hospitals, 132,000 pharmacists and an ample supply of nurses. Nor do we lack the means to pay for adequate medical care. The American people actually spend every year about $3,500,000,000 for medical services, a sum sufficient to purchase reasonably adequate and proper care for all who need it.

The problem arises from the fact that despite great medical discoveries and new techniques, the practice of medical care in the United States remains as individualistic as it was centuries ago. Since, however, the bulk of our population today depends on wages for a living, few workers even in the best of times can save from their meager earnings for the many costly emergencies. When illness strikes a wage-earner, his wages—the very means of his livelihood—are cut off. Under these conditions it is not possible for him individually to provide for his family and also pay expensive medical bills. All authorities agree that by proper budgeting and distribution the present total expenditures on medical services would suffice to provide ample care for all. The practicable and feasible modern method of accomplishing this, without undue interference with present-day medical practices, is by health insurance.

Since our problem is chiefly that of the illness of the wage-earner, the health-insurance program must concern itself largely with the workers. Not only must the wage-earner be insured against the costs of medical care, but of even greater importance to him is the continuation of his wages when ill. The many years of experience abroad enable America today to work out the best and most practicable system of health insurance. The main principles of such a program are as follows:

Like other social-insurance programs, health insurance must be on a compulsory basis. Voluntary insurance has met with universal failure. The recently growing number of voluntary insurance schemes in the United States will not meet the problem. European countries found that those most in need of this protection either cannot or will not insure and were forced to replace their voluntary schemes with obligatory systems. Since all studies indicate that persons earning less than $3,000 per year cannot budget for illness, these workers should be included in the scheme. Protection should also be extended to the existing unemployed through arrangements by the relief and insurance authorities. Those earning between $3,000 and $6,000 annually should be permitted to enter the system voluntarily. The plan must provide for cash benefits as well as for medical care. To confine the system to medical benefits is to ignore the major economic problem and to hamper recovery from illness. Cash benefits should be paid the insured for about twenty-six weeks after an insurance period of three months find a waiting period of five days of illness. In the beginning the benefits might be limited to $15 a week with additional allowances for dependents. The medical benefits should be extended not only to the insured but to his dependents. Without such provision, the worker's protection would not be complete, since the cost of health services for his family is almost as crushing. The medical benefits must begin immediately upon entrance into the insurance system and continue as long as necessary. They must include indispensable surgical and hospital services as well as essential dental care. If inability to work results, all benefits may cease after twenty-six weeks, when invalidity benefits should be provided either through the health or old-age insurance systems. The law should also provide for maternity benefits. These should include cash benefits for a short period before and after childbirth, all necessary medical care and a small cash bonus to help defray the costs of childbirth. While both medical and cash benefits must be linked in the same system, the determination of the right to cash benefits may be placed with full-time public officials rather than with the doctor who treats the insured person. The cooperation of the state, employers, insured, and health professions may be obtained by giving them effective representation and control in the administration. Representative councils may be set up in each locality with power to make agreements for the remuneration of the health professions, according to the method preferred by the physicians themselves, which need not be the same everywhere. Present estimates indicate that a fairly adequate system of health insurance would require about six percent of wages, which, on average weekly wages of $25, would be $1.50 per worker. Of this sum three-fourths is necessary for the medical care and the remainder for the cash benefits. The $1.50 contribution may be divided as follows: Employers would pay 88 cents weekly for their employees receiving wages under $20 a week, 63 cents weekly for those earning between $20 and $40 a week, and 38 cents weekly for those whose wages exceed $40. Since a social measure should encourage the payment of higher wages, it is socially sound to arrange the employer's contribution in inverse proportion to the wages of the worker. The employee rates would be as follows; Those earning under $20 weekly would pay only 25 cents a week; those receiving between $20 and $40 a week would pay 50 cents weekly; while those with incomes above $40 a week would pay 75 cents weekly. The federal government would pay into the fund an amount equal to 38 cents for each insured worker.

The employers’ contributions are not only just but will benefit them greatly. Excessive illness of lower-paid workers is due largely to insufficient wages. Industry, responsible for the maintenance of plant and machinery, must also be accountable for the worker's welfare which is even more vital to efficient production. Moreover, improvement in the worker's health means reduced labor turnover and greater efficiency. The employees' contributions are justified because they and their families are the chief beneficiaries of this insurance. They are now paying considerably more without receiving corresponding benefits. With the state already defraying much of the cost of sickness, government contributions to health insurance are not only natural but may represent a saving on present outlays for crime and indigency, and make for a more equitable distribution of costs.

The perennial objections of the American Medical Association to health insurance have long been at variance with the facts. Under compulsory insurance, they contend, free choice is denied to both patient and doctor, the personal relationship is destroyed and the initiative of medical practitioners endangered. These objections are silly and unfounded. Compulsory insurance everywhere permits the free choice of doctors by the patients, and vice versa. In fact, it allows a wider choice, since all qualified doctors are permitted to join the insurance system. The personal-relationship factor is exaggerated. No system of medical care could be more impersonal than the present clinics and charity wards to which the poor are driven. The fear that medical practitioners may lose their initiative under an adequate system of compensation is similarly absurd. Assurance of income, regular hours and better opportunity for post-graduate research will stimulate rather than weaken present initiative. Group practice and close association with colleagues are bound to foster the development of medical science. Health insurance in the United States, as in all other countries, would not only provide protection against the hazards of illness for the mass of wage and salary-earning population, but would also immeasurably benefit the medical profession by bringing to it a class of paying patients not in existence today.