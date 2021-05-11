Health Insurance—The Next Step

Every passing year, however, makes the need for health insurance more urgent. Each new investigation reveals the crying need for remedial action. In normal times sickness constitutes the chief cause of dependency. From 2,500,000 to 3,000,000 persons are ill in the United States every day. With the highest proportion of doctors to population in the world, millions of Americans have to resort to public medical charity or go without care because they cannot meet the cost of illness. Illness strikes suddenly and unexpectedly. Its incidence is not uniformly distributed. While some people escape it or suffer only a short time, others are seriously ill for such a long time that heavy individual as well as social burdens are created. Illness is especially hard on the groups with the lowest incomes, who are most subject to it and can least afford its cost.

It is not possible in this short article to cite the many facts establishing the close relation of illness and poverty. The consensus of all studies is that the incidence and severity of illness are nearly twice as great among the lowest income receivers as for the better-paid groups. A recent study, for instance, showed that families with an annual income of less than $250 per capita suffered 35 percent more disabling illnesses and 47 percent more sicknesses necessitating confinement in bed than those having yearly resources of $425 and over per capita. Studies of the changes in health from 1930 to 1932 among unemployed families in New York's lower East Side showed the number of ill almost doubled and trebled among children.

Indeed, it has long been established that workers not only suffer higher morbidity but also pay with shorter lives. The higher infant mortality rate in the lower income strata was revealed by a survey of five cities made by the United States Children's Bureau in 1912-1914, which disclosed that the infant death rate was 49.2 per 1,000 live births in families where the father's annual earnings were $1,250 and over, as against 179.3, or almost four times as much, in families whose annual earnings were under $450. As stated by the late Dr. I. M. Rubinow, there are few generalizations so scientifically accurate as the proposition: "Poverty causes ill health; ill health causes poverty."