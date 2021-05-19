The Health Program

It will take public expenditure to spread the knowledge of what we ought to eat, in a form such that the ordinary citizen can choose a meal without the use of logarithmic tables. Provision of enough income to buy adequate food is a function of the whole security program. Incidentally, we are now experiencing a striking proof of the fact that for years many people have not had such an income. During depression, we thought we were growing a food surplus. Production of food in 1942 was 25 percent above the depression average. Lend-lease is taking but a small share of it. But we are short of almost everything except bread, for the simple reason that millions of men in the army are being fed, for the first time in their lives, as much of the good foods as the nutrition experts think they ought to have, while millions of industrial wage-workers can afford, for the first time in years, to buy good food in the markets.

Knowledge and public regulation both will be necessary to improve the qualities of food available to the purchaser. (We have already made one great advance in that respect through the fortifying of bread.) Progress in dealing with the emotional difficulties, in this as in other fields, waits on the widespread application of psychiatry and mental hygiene.

In its section on the adequate medical care for all, the report emphasizes the provision of facilities rather than any new system of regulating or paying for them. However well provided certain areas are with hospitals and physicians, facilities for care of the sick are very unevenly distributed about the country. In 1940 the United States Public Health Service estimated that in rural areas at least 240 new hospitals are needed, with 15,500 beds. It is a well known fact that even in peacetime medical personnel is both scarce and of inferior quality in many more sparsely settled or poorer districts of the country. This condition cannot be expected to correct itself under medical individualism since doctors tend to congregate where the good hospitals and paying patients are.

What the NRPB Report has to offer on health is true and elementary, but it falls far short of a medical plan for the nation. The fact that we do not have such a plan is mainly the fault of the spirit that governs the American Medical Association. How far behind meeting its professional responsibility it falls may be learned from recent reports of the British Medical Association and the discussion in British medical journals.