Cecil the Lion Has Nothing to Do With Your Politics

An outpouring of indignation over the killing of Cecil the Lion has unleashed a cross-ideological pandemic of whataboutism. The liberal expression is well represented by this Jelani Cobb tweet.

I effing hate that they killed that lion. Also hate that dentist could've shot an unarmed black teen and we wouldn't be having this convo. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) July 29, 2015

Meanwhile, a whole bunch of conservatives are arguing that anyone outraged by the killing of a lion should be at least as outraged over the fact that Planned Parenthood preserves fetal tissue from abortions for medical research.

From where I sit, two things are true:

1) A decisive segment of American society is cavalier with the lives of young black men, and is indefensibly willing to accept black casualties as a price other families must pay for the perception of safety.