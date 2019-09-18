Reform Does Come

We don’t know that we can communicate our emotions at seeing the Johnson New Deal sweeping through Congress. You have to spend a lifetime in Washington to understand, almost believing that great social reforms can’t come. Then they do come.

Take medicare. Every industrial nation on earth is ahead of us on this. Emperor Franz Josef backed it. Bismarck introduced it in Prussia and the conservatives enacted it; why? To block socialism! The richest nation on earth avoided it, probably because we were the richest. “We don’t need health care here; we have the highest medical competence in the world!” people said. How many realize that right now, today, America ranks eleventh in infant mortality?—not a record for money bags to brag about.

Doctors are the nicest people on earth and yet, from first to last, the AMA fought progress. Federal aid to states in 1930 to reduce infant mortality, AMA said, “tended to promote Communism.” It called FDR’s original social security act a “cruel hoax” in 1935, (The NAM said it meant “ultimate socialistic control of life and industry.”) In 1939 came the Railroad Retirement and Unemployment system. “A definite step toward either Communism or totalitarianism,” said AMA’s spokesman.

Doughty little Harry Truman in 1945 saw Congress defeat his national compulsory health insurance plan. “This opposition has only delayed and cannot stop it,” he said. Gradually social security broadened. “A serious threat to American medicine,” mourned AMA. In 1953, the government required that the states’ crippled children’s services should provide diagnostic services for any child, rich or poor, “Socialistic!” said AMA.