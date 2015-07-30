The Untold Inner Life of the First Politician to Embrace his Jewishness

His literary affinities sometimes brought strange bedfellows, and, for a time, the younger Blum was an avowed devotee of Maurice Barrès, the writer and right-wing activist who invented the term “National Socialist” and who would later decry the presence of Jews like Blum in France. Blum couldn’t ignore politics for long. The Dreyfus Affair of the late 1890s changed his life: France was rocked by this unprecedented social drama, and so was Blum, who, for years, labored to exonerate Alfred Dreyfus, the Jewish military captain wrongfully accused of treason. The realm of French politics was transformed and so was Léon Blum. In his Souvenirs sur l’Affaire, Blum recalled his relationship with Barrès, but very critically. The two men were never on speaking terms again.

Now a socialist and a disciple of Jean Jaurès—perhaps modern France’s most influential socialist forefather—Blum never disavowed his literary past. He had written, for instance, a scandalous book on marriage and divorce in 1907, which he republished in 1936 and which was translated into English in 1937. Du mariage was a paean to sexual desire; its central contention was that happy marriages could only occur if both husbands and wives had been allowed to “sow their wild oats” before standing at the altar. Largely thanks to his own amorous extramarital exploits, the young aesthete had finally become a proper Stendhalian, a man of action. After the Dreyfus Affair, he irreversibly moved from spectatorship to sport, from decadence to consequence, and from salons to high politics. In 1914, just as the First World War broke out, Blum was the assistant to Marcel Sembat, the socialist Minister of Public of works; by 1919, he took a seat in the National Assembly and chaired the socialist party’s executive committee. His career would only advance from there.

In many respects, there is no one better than Pierre Birnbaum to track this development: he is among the most distinguished historians of the Jews in modern France. His landmark 1992 study, Les Fous de la République, introduced the term “Juif d’État”—the “state Jew” who, especially after the establishment of the Third Republic in 1870, turned to careers in civil service to celebrate the French Republic. Likewise, his subsequent publications explored the rise of anti-Semitism in the French fin de siècle, the Dreyfus Affair, and, most recently, what he dubbed France’s “new anti-Semitic moment,” the 2014 jours de colère, the climate of collective malaise that saw, once again, the reemergence of anti-Jewish tropes in public. In January of that year, hundreds marched through the streets of Paris chanting “Juif, la France n’est pas à toi” ("Jew, France does not belong to you.").

Blum’s life, naturally, fits quite well into many of these discourses, old and new alike. The young Blum pursued a path of educated assimilation typical of Birnbaum’s “state Jew.” In 1890, he passed the notoriously difficult entrance exam for the prestigious École Normale Supérieure, which enabled him to join the exclusive ranks of France’s intellectual establishment and, most importantly, its political mandarinate. All throughout, Blum maintained a dual belief in the Enlightenment promise of the French state as well as a commitment to a Jewish life. “In the great tradition of state Jews,” Birnbaum writes, “Blum thus saw the state historically as an instrument of emancipation.” And it was the French state’s emancipatory character, Birnbaum suggests, that ultimately informed Blum’s passionate embrace of socialism: the French Revolution had emancipated French Jews, and now, more than a century later, a French Jew would emancipate the masses.