Ray Rice Doesn’t Deserve a Second Chance in the NFL

There was a time I might have agreed with them. But the word “deserve” implies a merited reward. NFL teams, with their nonguaranteed player contracts and quick hooks for coaches, tend not to operate in the “deserve” paradigm. This is football we’re talking about, so we must note the player we’re talking about: A 28-year-old veteran, old for a running back, who averaged only 3.1 yards per carry and rushed for a measly 660 yards when last he played two seasons ago. Yes, he was fighting through a hip injury that is now fully healed. But as NFL training camps convene, just those facts about Rice alone would make it difficult for him to land a job on a roster. Add in his domestic abuse, and it isn’t surprising that Rice remains radioactive to the NFL owners and fan bases which would, respectively, employ him at the risk of high public scrutiny and be asked to cheer him on. Not only is it questionable whether Rice deserves another shot to be a pro running back. In fact, it isn’t about “deserve” at all.

Sandwiched between his wife, Janay, who held their young daughter, and Janay’s parents, the former Baltimore Raven listened to Today host Matt Lauer ask him in December what he thought it would take for another NFL owner and fan base to take a chance on him after the world had seen him knock his wife out. “They would have to be willing to, you know, look deeper into who I am and realize that me and my wife had one bad night, and I took full responsibility for it,” Rice replied. “And one thing about my punishment and everything going along with anything that happened is that I've accepted it. I went fully forward with it. I never complained, or I never did anything like that. I took full responsibility for everything that I did, and the only thing I can hope for and wish for is a second chance.”

Rice, who was cut by the Ravens immediately after the video’s release, would dodge the “deserve” rhetoric again a couple months later in a print interview with Baltimore Sun reporter Aaron Wilson. Rice was asked directly whether he was optimistic that he’d eventually get a second chance in the NFL—“and why do you feel like you deserve one?” If Rice feels he deserved one, he didn’t say so. He used the word “optimistic” regarding his prospects of re-joining the league, adding that if a team gets that he’ll do whatever he needs to in order to be a team player, he might get another job.