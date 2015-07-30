Ray Rice Doesn’t Deserve a Second Chance in the NFL

Personal accountability for a public person like Ray Rice becomes something we demand most urgently when video becomes available. The footage of him punching his then-fiancee, Janay Palmer, in the face inside an Atlantic City casino elevator, rendering her unconscious—then later, by her feet, dragging her limp body out into the hallway—is brutal and unforgettable. Now, nearly 18 months later, he’s doing all he can to make amends both privately and publicly. By all accounts, he has improved his relationship with Janay, to whom he is now married. He has been undergoing counseling and after a typical celebrity semi-apology, has fully owned up to what he did. Theoretically, the door is now open for the former NFL running back and domestic abuser to resume his pro football career.

More and more, we hear people saying that Rice “deserves” the opportunity to do so. His former Ravens teammate Torrey Smith said as much in June, telling TMZ that Rice has “made things right with his wife and family and earned respect with his actions since the incident.” espnW reporter Jane McManus echoed that argument, writing that Rice, by all accounts, has “dedicated himself sincerely to the process.” Now, the two co-founders of the national organization A Call to Men, which aims to end violence against women, are also advocating for Rice to be given a second chance. “We have been around a lot of abusive men, but our experience with Ray has been tremendously positive,” co-founder Tony Porter told ESPN this past weekend. “We feel strongly about him having the opportunity of having a second chance. He’s deserving of it.”

There was a time I might have agreed with them. But the word “deserve” implies a merited reward. NFL teams, with their nonguaranteed player contracts and quick hooks for coaches, tend not to operate in the “deserve” paradigm. This is football we’re talking about, so we must note the player we’re talking about: A 28-year-old veteran, old for a running back, who averaged only 3.1 yards per carry and rushed for a measly 660 yards when last he played two seasons ago. Yes, he was fighting through a hip injury that is now fully healed. But as NFL training camps convene, just those facts about Rice alone would make it difficult for him to land a job on a roster. Add in his domestic abuse, and it isn’t surprising that Rice remains radioactive to the NFL owners and fan bases which would, respectively, employ him at the risk of high public scrutiny and be asked to cheer him on. Not only is it questionable whether Rice deserves another shot to be a pro running back. In fact, it isn’t about “deserve” at all.

Sandwiched between his wife, Janay, who held their young daughter, and Janay’s parents, the former Baltimore Raven listened to Today host Matt Lauer ask him in December what he thought it would take for another NFL owner and fan base to take a chance on him after the world had seen him knock his wife out. “They would have to be willing to, you know, look deeper into who I am and realize that me and my wife had one bad night, and I took full responsibility for it,” Rice replied. “And one thing about my punishment and everything going along with anything that happened is that I've accepted it. I went fully forward with it. I never complained, or I never did anything like that. I took full responsibility for everything that I did, and the only thing I can hope for and wish for is a second chance.”