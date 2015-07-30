China’s Most Censored Author Published His Riskiest Book Yet

The Four Books attempts to fill that void, but it also points to the relative feebleness of so much Western fiction about totalitarianism. Depictions of fascism in American bend toward a kind of grim erotica, while those of communism tend toward kitsch. Both are stocked with a nearly interchangeable larder of villains, victims, and naïfs. Many of these novels give ample scope to suffering. What they lack is a sense of the inner dynamic driving their regimes. They mistrust ideology, and are afraid to enter into it. (Because of this, most of the best depictions of Stalinist terror have come from within: Ismail Kadare’s The Pyramid or Andrey Platonov’s peerless Foundation Pit.)

In The Four Books, Lianke doesn’t shy away from these inner dynamics—rather, he invests in a character that is a creature of them. His camp supervisor is a strange preadolescent commandant known only as The Child. The Child has almost no knowledge of the world outside the re-education district. His world is made up almost entirely of propaganda comics and directives from the regional Party bosses. He’s often tyrannical. He routinely beats inmates and burns their books. He motivates them with promises of freedom and childish gifts, like paper blossoms. He dreams of going to the capital and presenting the Party Leadership a specially forged iron star or a cluster of gigantic, nature-defying grain. But most of all, the Child wants to sacrifice himself. He asks many times to be shot in the chest while standing over a pile of blossoms. At other times he dreams of being beheaded, like a heroic girl from the time of the war with the Japanese. The Child believes he is serving the people through terror, and the The Four Books is such a complete depiction of the perversions of tyranny that this thinking doesn’t feel illogical.

Behind some of the most disastrous projects of the twentieth-century—the Great Leap Forward, Collectivization in the Soviet Union, and even the Killing Fields in Cambodia—lay a millenarian ambition: the construction of an industrial society on the back of surpluses from peasant labor, without paying heed to the restrictions of nature or human endurance. That something as mundane as a grain quota could create a widening gyre of misery and death is a good lesson for historians and policy makers. It’s a much harder truth for a novelist to convey.