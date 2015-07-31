Rick Perry Has Finally Discovered the Wonders of Financial Regulation

There were conservative ideas in there as well: Perry proposed restricting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s budget and privatizing mortgage backers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. But the areas of agreement reflect a growing alignment between the parties about how banks that are too big threaten the economy through their power and influence. Though conservatives come at the issue from the perspective of government cronyism, they get to the same place as their counterparts on the left, rejecting bailouts and demanding that banks reduce risk and cover their own mistakes.

But that wasn’t even the most interesting part of Perry’s address. Picking a fight with leading Republican presidential contender and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Perry explained why Texas didn’t have a housing bubble. Home prices only fell 1 percent in Texas during the Great Recession, and just seven percent of homes were underwater, compared to 27 percent nationwide. Perry partially touted flexible land use regulations, that allow for more building to keep the housing supply high and prices low. “But there’s another thing we have in Texas that the rest of the country could learn from,” Perry said, referring to a prohibition on the type of mortgage that drove much of the increase in lending during those years.

Bush has played up his economic record, which only looks good because he escaped Tallahassee before the financial dynamite detonated and destroyed Florida’s economy. In Florida and across the country, many homeowners were persuaded into grabbing the equity that accompanied rapidly rising home prices to refinance their mortgages. They would get cash out to pay bills or expenses, and carry a bigger loan. Some cashed out and refinanced three or four times, using their home as an ATM and falling deeper into debt. When the bubble collapsed, homeowners could no longer refinance their way out of trouble, and foreclosure rates soared.