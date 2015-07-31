Rick Perry Has Finally Discovered the Wonders of Financial Regulation

Rick Perry has as much of a chance to win the Republican presidential nomination as Bobby Jindal, George Pataki, and Jim Gilmore—which is to say not much of one. Nevertheless, his speech on Wall Street reform this week at the Yale Club in New York City was unique and important, not just because it represented areas of bipartisan agreement on limiting the size and power of the biggest banks, but also because it was a conservative acknowledgement—at long last—of the importance of prohibitive regulation. That crack in the edifice signals a possible end to the Greenspan-era belief that the free market alone can sort out predatory behavior. This laissez-faire approach wrecked the economy in 2008, and if both parties begin to recognize that, it would make us all a bit safer.

Perry’s speech covered a lot of territory. After a Washington-heavy view of the housing bubble and crash, which rightly blamed politicians and regulators for missing warning signs but mostly ignored private banks and their securitization schemes, the former governor offered a surprisingly bold take on the road ahead. Perry endorsed higher capital requirements for the largest banks so they can absorb trading losses rather than pass them on to the government. He also advocated for a firewall between investment and commercial banks, which is not unlike the Depression-era Glass-Steagall reforms now championed by the likes of Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

There were conservative ideas in there as well: Perry proposed restricting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s budget and privatizing mortgage backers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. But the areas of agreement reflect a growing alignment between the parties about how banks that are too big threaten the economy through their power and influence. Though conservatives come at the issue from the perspective of government cronyism, they get to the same place as their counterparts on the left, rejecting bailouts and demanding that banks reduce risk and cover their own mistakes.

But that wasn’t even the most interesting part of Perry’s address. Picking a fight with leading Republican presidential contender and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, Perry explained why Texas didn’t have a housing bubble. Home prices only fell 1 percent in Texas during the Great Recession, and just seven percent of homes were underwater, compared to 27 percent nationwide. Perry partially touted flexible land use regulations, that allow for more building to keep the housing supply high and prices low. “But there’s another thing we have in Texas that the rest of the country could learn from,” Perry said, referring to a prohibition on the type of mortgage that drove much of the increase in lending during those years.