Camille’s statement is striking for its stubborn commitment to myth. She and her husband were long considered one of Black Hollywood’s most enduring power couples: He was a comedian, and she was his business manager. Together, they were philanthropic heavy-hitters, donating millions to black institutions, including the National Council of Negro Women, Fisk University, and Spelman College. When Camille begins her defense by returning to 1964, the year she married Bill, she’s banking on the strength of those years, hoping they mean something—especially to black readers, for whom the Cosbys’ marriage might still be the embodiment of black love.

As a concept, “black love” will always have rhetorical resonance for some. It signifies something distinct and political, an act of labor that goes beyond the caprice of romantic or filial attraction and has its sights set firmly on racial uplift. Every lasting black marriage seems to lend that idea further credence; it provides anecdotal evidence not only of that couple’s love, but also of the couple’s love for their people. It’s part of what kept my great-grandparents together, though they were just as bound by economic and social dependence as they were by black love’s moral imperatives.

The Cosbys were counting on this kind of evocation to matter to any supporters they had left last winter, in the early months of the sexual assault scandal’s resurgence. It’s what they’ve always counted on—Bill in his stand-up routines about marriage and family, and Camille in the very few interviews she’s granted over the years. Most notably, in a 2000 magazine story, she spoke about the necessity of marital commitment with Oprah Winfrey:

You go through a transition, if you are committed to each other. You cleanse yourself of all of that baggage, and you look at each other and determine whether the relationship is worth salvaging, whether you really love each other and want to be together. [...] When we knew that we really wanted to be with each other, that we didn't want to live without each other. That probably happened ten years after we were married, when we really spent time talking about what marriage means.

In the same interview she acknowledged Bill’s infidelity and her need for intense privacy in dealing with it. Of the 1997 Autumn Jackson extortion case—in which Jackson alleged that Bill could be her father, given his years-long affair with her mother—Camille told Winfrey: “It was embarrassing in terms of it being an invasion of our private lives. That was something very personal, between the two of us.”

Those sentiments were recently echoed in a New York Post story that claimed Camille believed Bill’s victims consented to drug use and sexual contact. Whether or not the quotes in that story are true, they cemented Camille Cosby in the public view as complicit in her husband’s behavior, more concerned for salvaging her marriage and Bill’s career (which she manages) than with seeking justice for the many women he may have irreparably harmed.