Fresh-faced and relatively wholesome, Pip might seem out of place among these misfits, but she isn’t really. She’s a “girl with nothing but problems,” a self-acknowledged “mess,” with $130,000 in student debt and a vague tropism toward left-wing causes. “Pip wanted to do good, if only for lack of better ambitions,” Franzen writes, in one of many pitch-perfect mots. But Pip grasps the comedy if not yet the tragedy in her submerged life of habit and semi-habit. She knows her faute de mieux gestures—the anti-nuke study group she belongs to, her earnest scavengings and dumpster-diving, and, still worse, her job cold-calling clients for a dubious “energy” company—are as futile and compromised as the world she idly wishes were a better place. She is conditioned to expect ridicule:

Out in the lobby, her three female outreach associates were putting on running shoes for their Monday after-work female-bonding jogging thing. They were in their thirties and forties, with husbands and in two cases children, and it required no superpowers to divine what they thought of Pip: she was the complainer, the underperformer, the entitled Young Person. … the person with no baby pictures in her cubicle. … She tried to think of something uncomplaining to say. “Do any of you happen to have a good recipe for a vegan cake with whole-grain flour and not too much sugar?” The women stared at her. “I know: right?” she asked.

The dopey job titles, the sardonic “and in two cases children,” the neutered “person” with her barren cubicle: It is all casually exact and appears to come at Pip’s expense, except what seems Franzen’s mimicry is also Pip’s, as she inwardly mocks her elders. Pip’s “I know: right?” is millennial-speak, but it easily translates into “I know what you’re thinking.” The blurring is partly owed to the calculated misdirections of the free indirect style, but it also captures what may be the most disorienting change of our time, the steady erosion of generational differences as we collectively indulge our deluded hope of eternal young adulthood or early middle age. This is a novel in which parents often act like children, and children become their parents’ keepers.

Pip is the winsome upstart so common in nineteenth-century fiction, updated to suit our moment. She’s sexually experienced, conversant in all the current dogmas, but otherwise as lost and alone as her namesake. There are other adjustments, too, revisions of Dickens’s great novel that add weight and substance to this ingenious and idiosyncratic homage. Franzen’s Pip is neither an orphan nor an innocent, but is nearly so, since her mother, a chronic if not quite clinical depressive, has raised her among the redwoods in a bubble of New Age rusticity, while also withholding crucial facts, such as where Pip was born, who her father is, and her mother’s true name. Pip’s mother conceals this information behind a wall of nondisclosure that not even Google can breach. It frustrates Pip all the more because she suspects that her father, assuming he’s alive and she can locate him, could pay down some of her debt.

In the space of some 70 pages, Franzen, with his otherworldly feel for female characters (if a male reviewer is allowed to say that), has created the simulacrum of a hero in a Bildungsroman, the provincial who sallies forth into the greater world to “gain experience,” in the antique phrase, with its suggestion of bankable profit. Her given name, Purity, suggests she might be susceptible to influences greater, or older, than those found only in searchable databases as she seeks, in the most literal way, to discover her identity—to find out who she really is.

Purity is less fluent than Franzen’s previous two novels, The Corrections and Freedom, and in places lacks their propulsive power, in part because it is organized more elaborately. It is structured as a scrambled sequence of novellas. Pip’s history, as Franzen peels away the layers, intersects with other histories, eventually colliding with that of the novel’s demiurge: Andreas Wolf, a German ringmaster of a global vehicle of internet research, the Sunlight Project.

Andreas, like Julian Assange (mentioned repeatedly in the novel), has become famous for exposing official wrongdoing in the name of “honesty, truth, transparency, freedom”—those shibboleths of the digital age. Also like Assange, Andreas is charismatic and egomaniacal, with a cultish following. Women swoon to his stated ideology of “militant feminism,” though it is rooted in a long secret history of sexual predation dating back to his early years as a dissident in pre-1989 Berlin. (The words “prey” and “preying,” with their punning suggestion of worship or idolatry, recur in Purity.) Andreas is a fugitive, hiding out in Bolivia. Pip is half-drawn, half-lured to his compound by the promise of his great engine of digital disclosure, that it might lead her to her father. Pip’s utility to him—and the effort he makes to bring her to Bolivia, when he has his pick of beautiful young “researchers”—is the mystery that keeps us reading.

Purity includes long digressions and delays of just the kind Dickens specialized in.

We need this engine, since Purity includes long digressions and delays of just the kind Dickens specialized in—the kind that open the way for additional stories and characters and also give the novelist room to play encyclopedist of current faiths and fads. Like Dickens, Franzen, is a collector of cultural specimens and typologies (his birding across several continents is the most famous instance). Purity is, among other things, a compendium of rabid “purities”: environmentalism and anti-nuke activism, high-tech entrepreneurialism, 1980s-style feminism, complete with its earnest attempts to redress “structural gender imbalance” via the careful dabbing of toilet seats and equal-opportunity orgasms.

But topic A in Purity is journalism, and its war against Andreas and Assange-like hacking and leaking. Old-media purists will delight in Franzen’s plea for traditional news gathering, with its respect for complex lines of chronology and causation and its civic mission. Pip’s search for her identity leads her to two of Andreas’s adversaries, a pair of boomer journalists who live in Denver and become Pip’s teachers and surrogate parents. They instruct her in the ethic of responsible reporting—of working sources to get “the story” right, of seeking out new leads and fresh lines of inquiry, of placing information in context. This is a novel in which journalists nostalgically remember Watergate and how Woodward and Bernstein unraveled the one tentacular conspiracy that really did happen.

Franzen is the most intelligent novelist of my generation, and this shows when he allows his prodigious imagination to flow into the crevices of his invented world and give it the texture of lived experience. (It is less evident when he portentously thinks aloud: “Betrayal and death, those are bad signs, aren’t they?”) Franzen’s intelligence also shows in his signature eco-romantic prose, at once lush and distilled—an attraction in his superb travel essays. In Purity it conveys a moral judgment about the costs of urban life. The several American cities—Oakland, Denver, Philadelphia—fade into drab sameness, while the Bolivian tropics, when Pip at last gets there, are fragrant with complex smells (“two scents at once, distinct like layers of cooler and warmer water in a lake”), pulse with sounds, and grow ripe with the colors of exotic “Dr. Seuss birds, huge guans that clambered in fruit trees, tinamous that tiptoed in the shadows.” These pages are brilliant.

Franzen’s intellect appears, too, in his command of his material: His technical mastery has been great for some time, but in Purity his confidence seems more assured—in those moments when the pieces of the different narratives crisply interlock, but also in his psychological portraiture. If Pip is a plausible heroine, Andreas is not altogether human, and all the more memorable for it. He seems to exist on a plane beyond mere narcissism, verging on authentic self-adoration, as he keeps score of his teenage conquests and calculatedly zeroes in on Pip. His deterioration in Bolivia recalls that of another fictional monster, Conrad’s power-maddened Kurtz, nursing his sick vision in the company of “savages” and “brutes.” In this case, the acolytes are Pip’s glamorous young colleagues, “Danish and British and Ethiopian, Italian and Chilean and Manhattanite,” every last one besotted with Andreas and his celebrity. Andreas’s well-publicized affair with a movie actress further excites them since it magnifies his star power. In Great Expectations, the elixir is money. In Purity, it is fame.

Andreas’s complexity is embedded in his history. Born in Berlin in 1960, just before the Wall was built, he was raised in the Soviet era, and his father was an important party figure, who “had the most creative job in the Republic,” Franzen neatly writes, as the chief state economist, “responsible for the wholesale massaging of data.” This required continual black magic with budgets and currency—all for the purpose of countering Western propaganda. Andreas’s father also had ties to the Stasi, the fearsome intelligence agency, which Franzen depicts as a first draft of today’s culture of surveillance. The dissidents of yesteryear, some of them secretly compromised, are poised to superintend the corruptions of the new post-Communist world, as the internet—with its data-collecting, its bottomless cisterns of “intelligence,” its computer spyware—duplicates the “totalitarianism” of old. “In technology we trust,” one character mordantly says, a post-Communist gloss, perhaps, on Milan Kundera’s “our only immortality is in the police files.”

Set on their course, Pip and Andreas, will circle each other, trading roles as predator and prey, seducer and seduced, while Franzen brazenly multiplies the allusions—in one scene combining Great Expectations with Hamlet—and sustains a dialogue between past and present, between art and science, between truth and fact.

Reporting was imitation life,” Franzen writes, “imitation expertise, imitation worldliness, imitation intimacy; mastering a subject only to forget it, befriending people only to drop them.” It is equally true of novelists, at least for those interested in ideas and history.

Innocence has given way to “purity,” with its fanaticism and “moral absolutism.”

No novelist of the moment, save Don DeLillo, has inhaled the haunted air of contemporary ideology as deeply as Franzen and sifted through so many of its particles. The truth is that the stockpile of bruising ideologies of Trilling’s time have dissipated almost 70 years later into the rogue proliferation of micro-ideologies, each seeking its own dominion over a different inch of our lives. The twenty-first century is not, after all, the nineteenth. Dickens’s Pip went to London in search of knowledge (experience plus wisdom). The best we can hope for now is simply to know, to strip away falsehood and bad data. Innocence has given way to “purity,” with its fanaticism and “moral absolutism.” It has become self-corrupting. Among much else, “purity” is the real-life name of a brand of mineral water.

Franzen has been recording these changes for a startlingly long time now. “All political platforms were identical in their inadequacy, their inability to alter the cosmic order,” he wrote in The Twenty-Seventh City, published in 1988, when he was 29. “Americans seeking purity wisely left the toxic wastes and consumer complaints and labor unrest and bankruptcies to other nations, or to the remnants of the original merchant caste. … The new generation had renounced the world in return for simplicity and self-sufficiency.” A year later, communism wilted, history “ended,” and the slow march to globalization began. Next came the internet and its version of truth, “radiant” with “false light,” as Franzen writes in Purity. It promises to free us even as we become its prisoners, like the willing “captive minds” of the Soviet era, not simply accepting official dogma but needing to believe in it. Franzen may well now be the best American novelist. He has certainly become our most public one, not because he commands Oprah’s interest and is a sovereign presence on the best-seller list—though neither should be discounted—but because, like the great novelists of the past, he convinces us that his vision unmasks the world in which we actually live.

The multiple, layered narratives of Purity move forward and backward in time, and for long stretches we all but forget Franzen’s implicit promise to write a new Great Expectations. Doing so requires the novelist not just to modernize or revise the original novel but to remake us as readers. We need to be as primed for discovery and revelation in 2015 as Dickens’s readers were in 1860. Franzen accomplishes this through the absorbing turns in his story, or stories, which he pursues with unruffled patience. Like the novels of Dickens and his contemporaries (Thackeray and Trollope, for two), Franzen’s feel less like tended gardens than like giant organisms, with the author himself functioning as a benign but disinterested god, intervening now and then to remind us who’s in charge.

When we read, in a climactic passage in Purity, of Pip’s “strange gratitude and redoubled guilt … [Andreas had] given her the thing she’d most wanted, the answer to her question,” we receive it not as bathos but as beautiful resolution, just as we do in Great Expectations. We marvel, too, that gratitude and guilt are the same emotions that overcome the original Pip at the decisive moment in his quest. A good writer will make an effort to purge his prose of clichés. But it takes genius to reanimate them in all their original power and meaning.