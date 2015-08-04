"We can't pay, but it'll be great for exposure." #TenThingsNotToSayToAWriter — jmkarmstrong

Yes, we pay our staff. No, we don't pay our writers. #TenThingsNotToSayToAWriter — profnickmount

Just think of the exposure! #TenThingsNotToSayToAWriter — karnythia

Each camp has a point, and the existence of both indicates that there’s something deeper at work here, something intrinsic to the value of writing itself. The main reason writing gets contrasted with a “real job” is that writers do very often have outside sources of income, which is not unrelated to the ubiquity of unpaid gigs. It’s led to the assumption that self-proclaimed writers are either nighttime hobbyists, independently wealthy, or unemployed people who’ve landed on a good euphemism. The greater danger comes from the myth that published writers actually are living off their writing—or, more accurately, off the bylined writing you know about. And the first use of that hashtag contributes to the myth: It makes frank discussion of what writing pays (or doesn’t) even more taboo than is already the case. It isn’t a pernicious stereotype that “writer” is rarely a job in the way that “lawyer” or “garbage-collector” are. It’s the truth. And it’s not useful for the handful of writers living entirely off their creative output to pretend as if this is the normal state of affairs.

In a Tumblr post reflecting on the hashtag, Harris muses on the difference between “amateur” and “professional” writers. The post, called “On Amateurs, and Why I Love Them,” reads, as its title suggests, as a mix of generous and patronizing. (“Just because you’re not being paid doesn’t mean you’re any less smart, appreciated or talented.”) She allows that not everyone who writes is even looking to publish, and points out that once you go pro, writing becomes work:

It means accepting the fact that, to the people for whom you work, you will be a commodity, making money for the company, sometimes at the cost of pursuing your own ideas. You will no longer be free to write whatever you like, regardless of its marketability. Your work – your passion - will be at the mercy of bean-counters and market researchers.

Amateurs, she makes clear, aren’t bothered about paychecks or exposure. “To be an amateur is to enjoy the art, or sport, or pastime, in its purest form, without any outside interference.” She makes repeated references to amateur writing as unpaid, but a personal anecdote about when she started to consider herself a professional complicates the picture: “I’d already had three books published by then, but although I’d been paid an advance for them, writing wasn’t my main source of income.”

If this is the standard—if only people living mostly or entirely off their writing get to count as professionals—it’s a fairly high one. (For one, it would turn the novelists from earlier eras that had day jobs or came from money into amateurs.) Harris adds, as an aside, that “even professional writers are generally poorly-paid.” But isn’t this exactly why, despite writing professionally, “writer” may not be their main professional? Unless they’re deeply committed to a garret-starvation mode of existence, authors across the English-speaking world have something else going on financially behind the scenes.

Manjula Martin, editor of Scratch magazine—a recently-shuttered journal that’s become a forthcoming book about the awkward intersection of writing and money—and the woman behind Who Pays Writers, has done more than perhaps anyone else to shed light on the financial nitty-gritty of the writing profession. Via email, Martin offered a glimpse at how professional journalists pay the bills: