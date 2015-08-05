“This is the cause for obesity in America!” exclaims an Indian subject after eating a Pop Tart in a charming bit of viral fluff called “Indians Taste Test American Sweets.” It’s one of an endless video series produced by Buzzfeed, in which people from one country are filmed tasting the foods from another. They’re simple, relatable, occasionally controversial, and basically engineered to go viral. I say charming, however, because this clip in particular gives us a perspective we so rarely see: young, urban people from outside the West, gently critiquing American excess. It feels, briefly, like a viral video done right—ephemeral and shareable, to be sure, but still refreshingly challenging.

More importantly, posting a video to one’s social media accounts is a performative act of self-definition. Look, it says, this is who I am—at least in the terms chosen by Buzzfeed’s crack viral teams who, sitting in airy, open-concept offices in California and New York, dole out content that spills out from America to fill the world’s screens.

It’s true that most viral stuff works this way. Yet, while perusing Buzzfeed’s various international sites, I noticed a discomfiting uniformity. The listicles and the slickly edited videos center around the same ideas: relationship quirks, patriotic celebrations, food, or the usual highly-specific ephemera of “only people from this city will get this.” An optimist might look at this sameness as revealing a fundamental humanity, that glibly utopian notion that, underneath it all, we are the same. But perhaps viral culture is more sinister. Perhaps it isn’t about universalism and it isn’t just harmless fun; perhaps it is part and parcel of an inevitable Westernization.

The video that criticizes America’s oddness is, after all, a bit of an anomaly. Most of the Taste Test series is about Americans testing snacks from all over—India, Singapore, Indonesia, and so on—and expressing their bewilderment and disgust at what are, to billions around the world, ordinary things. It’s often uncomfortable to watch, almost the quintessence of punching down, disturbingly mimicking the disregard for non-Western cultures that underpinned colonialism (The British, for example, made it a point to denigrate Indian culture in order to replace it with their own). Even clips about Russian or European food include the word “bizarre” in the title. One is forced to ask: Bizarre to whom, exactly?