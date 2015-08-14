Paid For begins with Moran’s troubled upbringing, then moves to her dual exile: onto the streets at the age of 14, and at 15 into life as a prostituted woman. The financial desperation that fueled her first experience of being prostituted—both by her john and by her 21-year-old boyfriend—is obvious enough. Moran is less clear on whether any particular moment or event spurred her, at 22, to leave prostitution. Yet by the end of Paid For, the reader can easily understand her desire, as she puts it, to find “what was left of my original self.”

Moran bolsters her observations about prostitution with studies and statistics, so that the reader learns, for example, that an estimated 10 percent of British males use prostitutes, or that, in Italy, “nine million men were said to be using 50,000 prostitutes”—which Moran further breaks down to a staggering ratio of “180 male prostitutors for every one prostituted female.” For the most part, however, her arguments are drawn from personal exposure and her belief that the experience of being prostituted contains a universal core of dehumanization: “The attempt to frame prostitution as ‘sexual self-determination’ simply doesn’t hold up,” she writes, “because our decisions were not sexual, they were economic.”

Throughout Paid For, prostitutes are not the economically savvy or sexually enlightened free agents we may imagine them to be. They are not the corporation. They are the product endlessly objectified, sold, and consumed. Responding to those who say that prostitution “is no better or worse than flipping burgers at McDonald’s” Moran quotes a respondent in a 1999 study conducted by Evelina Giobbe: “In McDonald’s, you’re not the meat! In prostitution, you are the meat.” Anyone who has had even the most glancing encounter with that reality, Moran argues, should recognize this, and failure to do so suggests willful ignorance. “[Construction] workers don’t need to fear developing cancer from what they come into daily contact with any more,” Moran writes. “The world knows better about asbestos now.… The world is just as enlightened, on a soul level, about prostitution, but does not act upon it because the sexual pleasure it affords men is deemed more important than the duty to treat women equally in humanity.”

Moran supports her argument not only with her own knowledge but with the experiences of other prostitutes she worked alongside: the woman who “fantasized about killing her clients” in order to get through the ordeal of servicing them; the woman who prostituted her 13-year-old daughter while working the streets herself; the mothers who “only appeared on the streets sporadically, a few times yearly, and always in the run-up to Christmastime or Communion season or the new school year.”

Moran’s own reminiscences are no less grim, and no less revealing. She does not parcel them out in discrete sections, but dispatches them sporadically, so the reader can be humming along at the distance that theory conveniently affords when Moran suddenly launches into a story about being picked up by a john who not only recognized her but told her he knew her father before he committed suicide. Moran, 15 at the time, assumed that “this made things impossible.” Instead, the john “grabbed me by the back of the head and mashed his lips against mine. His fingers locked into the muscles at the nape of my neck so that I couldn’t turn my head.… He took out some money and then he took out his prick and I did what I had to do.” This is not the most heartbreaking story in Paid For, but it encapsulates all too well the kind of damage Moran shows prostitution producing: a profound disassociation from the self, an inability to trust others, an overwhelming sense of disconnection from society, and shame.

One could dismiss Moran’s arguments as wholly personal; this is a book fueled by the kind of true-life story we expect to find animating Lifetime movies more often than serious books. Yet this objection still does not allow the reader to approach prostitution as an idea outside of ethics. In Moran’s argument, prostitution cannot exist as a “profession” in which only the potential for depravity exists because it is, by its very definition as a world where one person commodifies and uses another, depraved. “If there is nothing wrong with prostitution,” Moran writes, “then why deny the presence of the fundamentals that make up its lived experience?”

Paid For will doubtless still find its detractors among American readers. Even those who do not see prostitution as a bizarre iteration of the American autonomy myth, or align themselves with Dworkin’s critics, may still think of it as a necessary evil and believe that the best we can do is regulate the enterprise. Before I read Paid For, I was one of these people, maintaining what I saw as a pragmatic approach to an indelible part of society. The alternative, I believed, was moral panic, and a desire to see human nature as we might like it to be rather than as it is. Paid For changed my mind.

To accept prostitution as an eventuality means accepting this model of sexuality; it means accepting that objectification, if not brutality, is a woman’s lot in life.

In Paid For, Moran makes a simple yet blisteringly powerful argument: Prostitution does not need to exist just because it always has. To argue that prostitution is a fact of life is, Moran would seem to suggest, akin to making the same argument about domestic violence or child molestation. It means taking for granted that sexuality will always be defined along these lines: what a man wants, what a man must have, and what he will purchase or obtain forcibly if necessary. In this schema, men define sexuality, and girls and women—whether prostituted or not—can only bend sexualities around male desire. To accept prostitution as an eventuality means accepting this model of sexuality; it means accepting that objectification, if not brutality, is a woman’s lot in life.

But as Paid For makes clear, we have been painfully unaware of exactly what we are accepting. Paid For forces us to come to terms with the realities of prostitution. The argument that only Moran experienced prostitution the way she describes—or only the women whose stories Moran included, or only a few women—means little. It is too much for any woman to experience what she has.

Like Dworkin, Moran does not attempt to be a cool, with-it feminist. Her feminism is of the powerful, disruptive variety that too many women studiously avoid, petrified that it will make them seem—what?—too subjective, too emotional, too female. “I can’t afford to shy away from ridicule here,” she says. “It would prevent me from telling the truth.” But Paid For still manages the rare feat of being both harrowing and gentle. Moran resists Dworkin’s occasional weakness for unequivocal claims about female experience: She speaks only for herself, and in allowing the reader the astonishing gift of seeing the unvarnished truth of her experience, she lets them inhabit her story completely.

It is a work of tremendous authorial generosity, but it comes with a price. “It is my hope,” Moran writes in the final pages of Paid For, “that after having read this book at least some people will come to a fuller understanding of the simple immorality of prostitution.” If the reader takes this message to heart, then her task, upon closing the book, is simple: She must begin thinking about how to pay Moran back, and how to trade in change for generosity.

An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Northern Ireland passed legislation in June that criminalized the act of paying for sex for both the prostituted and the prostitutors. It is, in fact, only the prostitutors.