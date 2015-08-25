I’ve come to this headless finch

Tangled in sunlight and kudzu vine

Along the Raritan, just off the river

General Washington boated and prowled

With the teeth of former slaves in his head

To place my body in the way

Of something other than my death,

But even Orpheus couldn’t manage this,

The Maenads tossing his head into a river,

The head singing into its dismembered oblivion.

A sheaf of wheat blown from a graveyard

Into the foyer of an elementary school

And the hum of a truck’s tread

That sought to crush me flat as Gilgamesh’s sacred lute

Crow and crowd my running head,

But I’m fortunate to have a buffalo’s patience

For finding water in a jaundiced plain

And a woman who can drive an angel out

Of me or a gazelle’s skin stretched over a log.

I know the ascension of dragging a lake

For a tenor’s tongue and watching a body

Descend and rise into a parade of clay and bells.

I come from a land where a dead hog stretched out

Over a picnic table means good harvest

And we only lost one child to a tree,

The head sweetening the pines

Into a night of shifting chants…

O song of the river blood, o blood of the river song…

I pawned my box of precious medicines

For a bottle of brown liquor, rent money,

And several mink coats. I envy the sea

Turtles ability to be at home while traveling

In and out of exile, in and out of the blood

Salting the ocean and paradise.

There is no terror like this: making a soul

Out of the sound of your aunt hanging from a joist

In the middle of a barn, her lashed gashes

Produced and reproduced like a Gershwin tune—

I loves you Porgie… I loves you Porgie…

There is no terror like this: running along the Raritan,

Watching snakes climb out of the water

And run through the forest like men.