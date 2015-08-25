For years I thought at least
the poet took the time
to call me back. Must be
a good, yes, good man.
Calls his constituents.
“Excuse me,” I said.
I had to clear my throat.
“In one of your poems,
the speaker is an amputee
who has to pay for sex.
As an amputee myself,
I was wondering if you–”
He interrupted me to
berate me and the monologue
goes on and on
and I still hear it today.
The problem with his poem
is the problem with poetry.
I want your pain.
I’m taking it.
Regulatory Capture
