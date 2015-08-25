For years I thought at least

the poet took the time

to call me back. Must be



a good, yes, good man.

Calls his constituents.

“Excuse me,” I said.



I had to clear my throat.

“In one of your poems,

the speaker is an amputee



who has to pay for sex.

As an amputee myself,

I was wondering if you–”



He interrupted me to

berate me and the monologue

goes on and on



and I still hear it today.

The problem with his poem

is the problem with poetry.



I want your pain.

I’m taking it.