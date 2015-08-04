Like Quinn, those who are tritely prejudiced often claim that they are merely being honest about the realities of the world. UnREAL, co-created by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, a former producer on The Bachelor who wrote the series from her own experience, undercuts that notion by conveying just how warped the “reality” conveyed by popular culture is. The hoops that the producers must jump through to depict the women as unlikeable clichés reveal just how ridiculous the tropes are. Rachel's unscrupulous brilliance is extracting these moments from the women on Everlasting, which demands no shortage of editing tricks and psychological torture. In an interview with the Santa Monica radio station KCRW, Shapiro admits the tactics are only mildly dramatized from her own time on The Bachelor. The clear implication: Reality shows are as much about manipulating their contestants as they are about manipulating their viewers.

That even Quinn and Rachel fall prey to the fairy tale they've constructed themselves—respectively accepting an ill-advised on set marriage proposal and getting romantically involved with Adam—only underscores the pull of the illusion. “It's just like addictive, irresistible fantasy,” Shapiro says in the interview. “Even for me, who's like a dyed in the wool feminist, I still see a diamond and get a little woozy.”

That all it takes is talent, hard work, and a dream to make it is another Hollywood fantasy constructed by a particular class of people. And, if UnREAL is any indication, television has finally caught onto the notion that, unlike the appeal of a diamond ring, the fantasy isn't gendered. But this doesn't make it any less compelling. When Adam reminds Rachel that her lofty ambitions are to be a novelist or work in social impact, and not to become a showrunner, she scoffs. “Those are just my dreams,” she says, “this is my actual life.”

The parallels to Shapiro's past are evident. “The thing that I really kind of love about reality crews in my experience is that they are generally the kids who couldn't afford to go to film school,” she says of her time on The Bachelor. “It's a very working class, very true blue, very loyal group of people who really love film but are just sort of doing a day job.” The idea that one can achieve actualization and fulfillment through one's work, despite questioning its value, explains both the appeal of UnREAL and the unique allure of the antihero. The fantasies are equally irresistible, more enthralling because they’re just out of reach.