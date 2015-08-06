Jeb Bush, in his less infamous flub this week, said that racism “still does exist…a quieter, but insidious form of it.” American racism is only quiet if you have your hands over your ears. He’s right about it being insidious, though: Its steady tide is stemmed only when citizens and politicians decide they’ve had enough and make change; but more often its march is turned back when those resisting change decide it’s no longer to their advantage to persist.

Today, we mark the 50th anniversary of the recently-neutered Voting Rights Act. The first Republican presidential debate—a golden opportunity for candidates to imply that they “get it” on race by calling for a restoration of that Act, and of the protections against racial bias enshrined in voting laws. I don’t expect any Republican candidates to recognize that opportunity when they debate in Cleveland, however. But one Democratic presidential hopeful has already done so. This week, Martin O’Malley, the former mayor of Baltimore and the former governor of Maryland, issued a call for a new amendment that would guarantee what, surprisingly, is not explicitly written into in the United States Constitution: the right to vote.

Nearly one year after the death of Michael Brown, a new poll has found that racial equality is now a priority for most Americans. The Washington Post reported that 60 percent of respondents said there are “more changes needed to give blacks equal rights.” Before Brown’s death last August, and the nationwide attention to police brutality that followed, only 46 percent said as much. That 14 percent jump isn’t people of color—it’s white people. People of color, for the most part, already knew this was an urgent issue. But it’s notable that now, 53 percent of white respondents agree with them. That’s up from from 39 percent last year.

This is only further evidence that presidential candidates need to be engaging openly on this topic. We shouldn’t assume, though, that they’ll be able to recognize racism when they see it. That’s why it matters that O’Malley, after being interrupted by a recent Netroots Nation protest led partly by #BlackLivesMatter organizers and bumbling his response, is now showing real signs that not only he has made structural racism a campaign issue, but is also offering the firm proposals organizers have demanded.