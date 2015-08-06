State Sen. Joe Keaveny, the Democratic minority leader, admits that the statehouse could have done more in the last session, but urges patience. “The use of force bills—quite frankly, they weren’t quite ready. It’s better to do it right,” he said. “You work these things out over a couple of years,” explained Higdon. But it's striking how little has happened in Michael Brown's home state in the year since his death, compared to the sweeping policing and criminal justice reforms enacted in Connecticut, Colorado, Illinois. Even red states like South Carolina passed body camera laws, and Ohio established its first standards for the use of deadly force by police.

“In spite of all the publicity and discussions about policing, you still never got to any meaningful reform about policing, and I don’t think politically we’re quite ready for it,” said Thomas Harvey, executive director of the Arch City Defenders, a non-profit legal advocacy group in St. Louis.

Activists and civil rights advocates acknowledge that there is some good in the one law that the Missouri statehouse managed to pass. The law aims to crack down on abusive law enforcement practices that use the area's municipal courts to squeeze revenue out of residents for low-level traffic offenses, fueling needless arrests and overly aggressive policing. It’s an issue that the Department of Justice highlighted in its own investigation of Ferguson, pointing out that the town's municipal court issued more than 9,000 warrants in 2013, largely for minor offenses. “There had been the breakdown of trust between people and their government, the people and their courts,” said state Senator Eric Schmitt, who sponsored the legislation.

The new law caps the amount of revenue that a city is allowed to draw from traffic offenses at 20 percent, with the threat of disincorporation for municipalities that fail to comply. It also eliminates failure-to-appear charges for missing court dates, gets rid of automatic license suspension for failure to pay fines, and limits the jail time on arrest. That could reduce predatory practices that have created modern-day debtor’s prisons. “It’s going to make a big difference for how often people are pulled over and stopped, which is a big deal,” said Sarah Rossi, director of policy and advocacy for the ACLU of Missouri.

Municipal court reform was able to pass the Republican-led statehouse because it was also a case for smaller, less intrusive government. It attracted the support of local Tea Party leaders and the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity. And focusing on traffic violations made it more broadly relatable—no one likes a speed trap.

But the law will only do so much. Since the changes only apply to traffic violations, police may simply shift their focus to other low-level offenses instead—“not for traffic, but for how tall their lawn is,” Rossi explained. And the limitations have frustrated those who were hoping for more. “It was an instance of interest convergence as long as things weren’t talked about in terms of the truth—in terms of race, in terms of racial profiling,” said Roediger.

Chappelle-Nadal, who supported the municipal court law, similarly pointed to what it fails to accomplish. “It doesn’t get to the issue of why Michael Brown died,” she said. “That’s what was meaningful to the people I represent—they are being killed every day.”

Ellington feels more hopeful about the next legislative session. The new speaker of the House, Todd Richardson, has promised to work with the black caucus more closely, Ellington said. And body camera laws have gained broad acceptance, even in red states like Texas and South Carolina, raising the possibility that a renewed push for cameras in Missouri could find success. But for meaningful reform to come to Missouri, the politics—and politicians—may have to change first. “A lot of people elected in the Senate came to my district during the [Ferguson] protests and talked with me and my constituents,” Chappelle-Nadal said. “What really happened in the end is that no one really cared.”

This article has been updated.