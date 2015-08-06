The first Republican primary debate of the 2008 cycle took place on a spring night the year prior, at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. The stage was crowded, as tonight's will be, with ten candidates. The moderators peppered them with questions about the Iraq War, abortion, and evolution. Rudy Giuliani struggled with the difference between Sunni and Shiite, and John McCain told the moderator that he believed in evolution—but that he also believes "the hand of God is there also."

Afterward, the winner was clear: Mitt Romney. He topped public opinion polls and received glowing commentary in the mainstream media. "If we view the proceedings in vulgar and reductive Who Won, Who Lost terms, and let's, Mitt Romney won,” Peggy Noonan wrote in the Wall Street Journal. Chris Cillizza wrote in the Washington Post that Romney "stood out with clear and crisp answers—showing flashes of humor and an ease with the important issues.”

Despite this, Mitt Romney did not end up onstage in Saint Paul, Minnesota, a year later to accept the Republican nomination for president. It was McCain.

As the media parses every minute of the first Republican debate on Thursday in Cleveland, take their commentary (including this magazine's) with a grain of salt. A lot will change as candidates race from Iowa to New Hampshire to South Carolina and, next July, back to Cleveland for the party's convention. If history is any judge, the results of this debate, the first of six, will matter very little in the end.