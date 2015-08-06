The staff of the New Republic, led by senior editors Elspeth Reeve and Jeet Heer, is live-blogging the two Republican primary debates hosted by Fox News on Thursday night. The undercard begins at 5 p.m. with Rick Santorum, Rick Perry, Bobby Jindal, Carly Fiorina, Lindsey Graham, Jim Gilmore and George Pataki. The main event, at 9 p.m., features the top ten candidates in polling average: Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Scott Walker, Mike Huckabee, Ben Carson, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Chris Christie and John Kasich.