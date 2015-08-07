Democrats didn't take the night off when Republicans took the debate stage for the first time in the 2016 presidential campaign. Some were almost gleeful in their anticipation of a circus. But President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton didn't agree on one basic approach. Each sent conflicting messages to the Democratic base: Obama wanted voters to watch the debate; Clinton didn't.

The Democratic National Committee sent an email blast on Tuesday, signed by Obama, with the subject line, "I'm going to need you for this." The email linked to this page, reminding users when the debate started and how to sign up for debate bingo:

Clinton's opponents, Bernie Sanders and Martin O'Malley, also urged supporters to follow along on Twitter, using #DebateWithBernie and #WWOMD, respectively.

Tonight, follow the debates live with me and use the hashtag #DebateWithBernie to join the conversation. pic.twitter.com/Mh9XrzWeA3 — berniesanders

Not ur typical rapid response! Check out #WWOMD bc we need #newleadership w/ someone whos gotten progressive results pic.twitter.com/f0OzGnsu7d — haleymorris

But the frontrunner's campaign took a different tact. According to a fundraising email sent Thursday evening, she skipped the debate entirely: