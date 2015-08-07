Serrant turned to me, impressed. “You see what I mean? He says what he thinks—he resonates!”

Trump wasn't always their first choice for a candidate; Scott Walker and Rand Paul fans seemed to dominate. But The Donald still tugged at their hearts. Jared Russell, a 30 year-old real-estate agent, is a Rand Paul guy. But he too was excited about Trump’s candidacy—and loves his business background. Mark Vargas, 34, loved his plainspokenness. “He’s speaking for the majority of Americans, and I’m certainly excited about the energy—positive or negative—that he’s bringing to this race.” Vargas then introduced me to Tareq Salahi—of White House state dinner-crashing fame—who’s another big Trump fan, the biggest party-crasher of them all. “It’s the most energy of a first debate that I’ve seen,” said Salahi. “I love Trump’s positions calling all the old-school politicians out.”

On immigration, the debate-watchers told me, Trump was totally vindicated: Just listen to John Kasich acknowledging that Trump had a point. “It wouldn’t have been an issue if Trump hadn’t brought it up. There is a hunger across this country to talk about it,” said Brad Tidwell, 28, a web developer who sees The Donald as the antidote to “eight years of political correctness” under President Barack Obama.

When I asked Serrant what he made of Trump’s call for a wall at the border, he responded that Trump would actually turn his promises into action—unlike nearly every other candidate. “The difference is who can make the actual change. I believe Trump actually has the tenacity to do it,” said Serrant, who works in political consulting and polling. By contrast, he hated the way Jeb Bush talked about education, trying to spin his support for Common Core as a question of local control. “It seems like he’s pandering to the crowd,” Serrant said. In a town built on spin, Trump felt like liberation.

Not everyone was sold on The Donald from the start. Before the debate began, Rebecca Downs, 24, couldn’t imagine Trump, say, conducting diplomatic talks. Tidwell, a Scott Walker supporter, believes that Trump’s self-interest will be his undoing. “He’s not about the party, he’s about himself,” he said of Trump, who began the debate by saying he couldn’t rule out a third-party run if he didn’t win the GOP nomination.