It’s true that a hundred years ago, during a Columbus Day speech in 1915, Theodore Roosevelt railed against “hyphenated Americans” declaring that there is “no such thing as a hyphenated American who is a good American.” Coming at the cusp of America’s entry into the First World War, his strident words were a forerunner to the wartime nativism that led to sauerkraut to be renamed the liberty cabbage and, more seriously, to mob violence against German-Americans. But Roosevelt's rhetoric was at odds with the already flourishing multiculturalism of an America where St. Patrick’s Day was a longstanding day of festivity, where newspaper columnists liberally sprinkled Yiddish in their prose, and where chop suey and pizza were part of the national diet. Contra Roosevelt, millions of loyal citizens had no problem thinking of themselves as Irish-Americans, Jewish-Americans, Chinese-Americans, African-Americans, among many other groups. A negative “assimilation” was sometimes forced upon these groups by state policies that forced a conformity to the dominant norms of white Anglo-Saxon society. But there was also the more positive assimilation of people from diverse backgrounds voluntarily coming together to create a shared culture. Much of American popular culture, ranging from Vaudeville to rock music, derives from this uncoerced fusion of ethnic traditions.

With his talk about the need to “insist on assimilation,” Jindal harkens back to the older and more negative form of assimilation, the one that involves assuming that immigrants are potential traitors unless bullied into accepting the cultural norms of their host country. The sinister implications of Jindal’s version of assimilation can be seen in his own life story. His parents were immigrants from India, but he’s gone out of his way to make common cause with white xenophobes. He’s one of the most stridently Islamophobic voices in the Republican Party. It’s possible that Jindal sees his status as a non-white son of immigrants as giving him a wider license to speak on these issues and to talk about immigrants in a way that would be dismissed as bigoted if it came from a white politician.

But Trump and Jindal are evidence that the arguments over immigration aren’t just based on economics or law enforcement, but also cultural anxiety about the changing demographic makeup of America. Trump keeps talking about the crimes committed by undocumented immigrants, a community that, according to the scholarly consensus, commits crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans. In any case, the crime rate as a whole has been in steep decline for more than 20 years, so the success of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric must have other sources. Jindal’s calls for a more assertive policy of forced assimilation is a window into what is really driving the immigration debate: worries about the displacement of the dominant white culture.