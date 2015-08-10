The workplace was originally oriented around men, and that remains largely true today even though women claim half of the workforce. Consider office temperatures, a subject of much discussion of late. The Washington Post's Petula Dvorak detailed the plight of D.C. women in summer, "the time of year desperate women rely on cardigans, pashminas and space heaters to make it through the workweek in their frigid offices. And their male colleagues barely notice." Less than two weeks later, The New York Times reported on a new study that found most office buildings rely on an old formula from the 1960s to determine the ideal temperature. The short of it: Thermostats are programmed around the needs of a 40-year-old man who weighs 154 pounds.

This was back when just a third of women worked. Today, women make up nearly half of the labor force, and a little more than half of managerial and professional employees. Yet air conditioning is still being blasted into offices as if women weren’t there. Room temperature, however, is just one of many office norms that revolve around men but persist to this day. Some are year-round and can't be solved with a Snuggie—like unequal professional dress codes, which were similarly cemented decades ago.

Men’s white-collar work wear has long constituted a suit for formal offices, or a collared shirt and slacks for business casual. Then women entered the picture, many of them secretaries and assistants. At first, they were expected to wear feminine clothing—heels, gloves, stockings—to the office; masculine clothing was so taboo in 1960 that Lois Rabinowitz, a secretary, was ejected from a courthouse in New York City after showing up in slacks and a blouse. As women began to gain positions of prominence and prestige in the 1970s, they wanted to show it in their clothes. But the apparel of the powerful remained suits and ties, so women tried to adapt that style to their needs. They tried out giant bows on their shirts in place of ties. They put jackets over dresses and skirts. The power suit emerged with huge shoulder pads meant to make a woman look more masculine.

Women now have the pantsuit, adapted to their bodies and often ditching the collar and tie. But rules of dress are still treacherous. A half-century after Rabinowitz was thrown out of the courtroom, Morgan Briesmaster, a reporter with the Standard-Examiner in Ogden, Utah, was barred from entering a courthouse for wearing a high-necked but sleeveless blouse last year. This year, Sylva Stoel was sent home from her job at J.C. Penney because her linen shorts were supposedly too revealing—shorts that she had bought at J.C. Penney.