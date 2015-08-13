The Database of the Dead
Are you in it?
August 13, 2015
The Social Security Administration maintains a database containing a record of every U.S. citizen who has died since 1936. What could possibly go wrong? In “The Final File,” contributing editor Paul Ford discusses a few problems with what the government lovingly refers to as the Social Security Death Master File. Explore it for yourself.
Total deaths: 265
|PAUL
|FORD
|2013-05-28
|71
|PAUL
|FORD
|2013-03-29
|83
|PAUL
|FORD
|2013-02-15
|71
|PAUL
|FORD
|2013-01-31
|59
|PAUL
|FORD
|2012-12-01
|61
|PAUL
|FORD
|2012-10-28
|78
|PAUL
|FORD
|2012-06-13
|88
|PAUL
|FORD
|2011-12-25
|88
|PAUL
|FORD
|2011-12-24
|82
|PAUL
|FORD
|2011-12-12
|84
|Paul
|69
|Ford
|71
|1st
|James Smith
|20,836
|2nd
|William Smith
|20,532
|3rd
|Mary Smith
|18,923
Interactive by Jorge Lopez, Matt Unhjem, and Silas Burton.